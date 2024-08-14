Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: Do you really need to upgrade?

Google has just wrapped up its Made by Google August event, where it revealed the new Pixel 9 series. This time around, Google is launching four phones at once: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

But if you already have a Google Pixel 8, do you really need to upgrade to the Google Pixel 9? Let’s break it all down here.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: specs

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 8 Dimensions 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm 5.93 x 2.79 x 0.35 inches Weight 198 grams 7 ounces 187 grams 6.60 ounces Display 6.3-inch Actua OLED display 1080 x 2424 resolution at 422 ppi 60-120Hz dynamic refresh rate 1800 nits (HDR)/2700 nits (peak) 6.2-inch Actua OLED display 1080 x 2400 resolution at 428 ppi 120Hz refresh rate 1400 nits (HDR)/2000 nits (peak) Durability IP68 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 IP68 Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Colors Peony Wintergreen Obsidian Porcelain Rose Mint Obsidian Porcelain Processor Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G3 RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB 256GB 128GB 256GB Software Android 14 Android 14 Updates 7 years (through Android 21 or 22) 7 years (through Android 21) Rear cameras 50MP main camera, f/1.68 aperture and 82-degree FOV 48MP ultrawide lens, f/1.7 aperture and 123-degree FOV 50MP main camera, f/1.7 aperture 12MP ultrawide lens, f/2.2 aperture and 126-degree FOV Front camera 10.5MP with autofocus, f/2.2 aperture and 95-degree ultrawide FOV 10.5MP f/2.2 aperture Battery 4,700mAh 4,575mAh Charging 27W wired fast charging 15W wireless (with Google Pixel Stand 2nd gen) or 12W with Qi-compatible wireless chargers Reverse wireless 27W wired fast charging 18W wireless charging Reverse wireless Price Starts at $799 Starts at $699 Review Coming soon Google 8 review

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: design and display

This year, Google gave the Pixel 9 a big design change from its predecessor, the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 9 now features a redesigned frame with flattened edges instead of curved like on the Pixel 8. The corners are still rounded, however, but with the flat sides, and it should be easier to hold for some.

But the biggest change is the revamped camera bar. Previously, the Pixel 8 had a straight camera bar that merged into the sides of the frame itself. With the Pixel 9, it has changed to a more elongated capsule-shaped module that ends before it reaches the sides of the phone. You still only get a dual-camera system with the Pixel 9, so the two lenses are housed in this new camera module along with an LED flash.

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 have glossy backs and matte aluminum frames, along with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating. However, the Pixel 8 utilizes Corning Gorilla Glass, while the Pixel 9 has better durability thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

For colors, Google gave the Pixel 9 four choices: Peony, Wintergreen, Obsidian, and Porcelain. The Pixel 8 also came in four colors: Rose, Mint, Obsidian, and Porcelain. Those who were disappointed with the “pink” that was supposed to be Rose for the Pixel 8 will absolutely love the Peony Pixel 9 — it’s a much more vibrant shade of pink.

There are also some differences between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 as far as displays go. Google has bumped up the size of the display on the Pixel 9 to 6.3 inches from the Pixel 8’s 6.2-inch screen due to thinner and more uniform bezels all around. The Pixel 9 still uses Google’s Actua Display OLED panel, which has a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz.

There are some differences, though. While the Pixel 8 had a 1080 by 2400 resolution at a 428-pixels-per-inch (ppi) density and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the Pixel 9 has a 1080 by 2424 resolution at 422 ppi. The brightness on the Pixel 9 can also reach up to 1800 nits for HDR content and peak brightness at 2700 nits. This is an improvement over the Pixel 8’s 1400 nits for HDR content and maximum of 2000 nits peak, though the aspect ratio remains unchanged.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: cameras

Though both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 have dual-camera systems, the Pixel 9 does have upgraded sensors compared to the Pixel 8.

The Pixel 8 has a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture. You also get a 12MP ultrawide lens with f/2.2 and a 126-degree field of view (FOV). For the selfie camera, you have a 10.5MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Again, Google really upped the ante with the cameras this year. The Pixel 9 has a 50MP main camera with an f/1.68 aperture and an 82-degree FOV, while the ultrawide lens is 48MP with autofocus with an f/1.7 aperture and a 123-degree FOV. The selfie camera is also 10.5MP like before, but it now has autofocus, an f/2.2 aperture, and a 95-degree ultrawide FOV (which helps for those larger group selfies).

If you’ve often used the ultrawide camera on your Pixel 8 and weren’t too happy with the overall results, then the Pixel 9 could be worth an upgrade to. With a 48MP ultrawide lens, you should have better detail and colors with your ultrawide shots. We need time to put the Pixel 9’s camera through its paces, but things are looking promising.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: performance

As one should expect every year, the Pixel 9 also outclasses its predecessor in performance, but in unexpected ways.

The Pixel 8 uses Google’s Tensor G3 chip and has a maximum RAM of 8GB. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB. When we reviewed the Pixel 8, we did not experience many issues with the G3’s performance, as it was able to handle everyday tasks and light games just fine.

This year, though, Google has given the entire Pixel 9 lineup some significant performance upgrades. For the Pixel 9 specifically, we have the Google Tensor G4 processor, as well as an impressive 12GB starting RAM (the Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold all have 16GB RAM, a first for any Pixel). Storage options remain the same at 128GB and 256GB.

Google is bumping the RAM specification up to 12GB minimum because it is going all-in on AI this year. The Tensor G4 is also made with that in mind, as it should be much faster at processing everything and even more power efficient.

Some of the AI tools that we are getting with the Pixel 9 series include Add Me, which lets you take two group photos (one with you in it) and merge the two images into a single composite so that no one is left out. Google is also adding a separate Pixel Screenshots app, which will keep your camera roll free of screenshots and be completely searchable as well.

Google Gemini is also a big focus this year. Google is replacing the legacy Google Assistant with Gemini (though you can change that if you want), and Gemini will be integral to many things on your Pixel 9, including image generation. The Pixel 8 also has some AI tools, like Magic Eraser and Magic Editor, but it’s not clear yet whether it will also be getting some of the newer AI tools that Google has planned.

When the Pixel 8 came out in 2023, it shipped with Android 14 out of the box. At the time, Google began its promise of seven years of major software upgrades, Feature Drops, and security patches. So, the Pixel 8 should last until Android 21 in 2030.

This year, however, Google is doing something a little weird with the Pixel 9 series. Historically, the Pixel has always launched with the newest version of Android, and this year, that would be Android 15, which should be close to exiting the beta stages and into the final public release.

However, the Pixel 9 will actually be launching with Android 14 out of the box, with the upgrade to Android 15 coming later. This is the first time that Google is launching the Pixel line with an old version of Android, so it complicates things a bit.

Theoretically, it should last until Android 22 due to Google’s seven-year guarantee of support, but with Android 14 being the default software version out of the box, we aren’t completely sure just yet. We do know that it’s seven years of software upgrades, Feature Drops, and security updates — we just don’t know whether that means Android 21 or Android 22 at this point, assuming that Google makes no changes to the timeline of Android versions in the future.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: battery and charging

The Pixel 8 has a 4,575mAh battery inside. From our original review, the Pixel 8 would potentially last a second day with moderate use but was more likely a one-day phone with heavier usage. The Pixel 8’s charging time is quite average, with maximum wired charging speeds of around 27W. This means around 50% charge in 30 minutes, which is what we got in our use. There is also 18W wireless charging for the Pixel 8 and reverse wireless through Battery Share.

For the Pixel 9, you have a 4,700mAh battery inside, which is a bit more than its predecessor due to the slight bump in physical size. Combined with the Tensor G4 chip, which we expect to be quite power efficient, we expect similar, if not better, battery life than the Pixel 8.

Google claims that the Pixel 9 will have over 24 hours of battery life, and if you enable Extreme Battery Saver, that will jump up to 100 hours. However, charging speeds haven’t really changed, as the Pixel 9 still has a maximum wired charging speed of 27W, or 55% in 30 minutes. For wireless charging, Google may have downgraded that slightly, as it should get 15W if you use the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) or 12W with other Qi-certified wireless chargers.

That’s definitely an odd decision from Google, but it shouldn’t be too much of a difference in the long run.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: verdict

Google definitely made some big changes to the Pixel 9 this year; that’s a fact. However, if you’re still using a Pixel 8, is it really worth upgrading? There are a few things to consider.

For one, the new design looks sleeker, and the Peony color is what last year’s Rose should have looked like. The slight increase in display size means you get a bit more content on the screen at once, and it also reaches higher brightness levels, which means it’s easier to use outdoors in sunlight. The slight increase in size also means you get a better battery, and the Tensor G4 with 12GB RAM should mean incredible power and performance, as well as power efficiency.

For cameras, Google increased the ultrawide lens to 48MP, which could potentially make a huge difference. I’ve demonstrated this in some camera comparisons with the OnePlus 12 and competing phones, as the OnePlus 12 also has a 48MP ultrawide lens. So, if you care about smartphone photography, especially with ultrawide shots, then the Pixel 9 could be worth upgrading to for that spec alone.

Furthermore, whether you like it or not, AI is here to stay for the foreseeable future. The Pixel 9 has plenty of power inside to handle Google’s multi-modality AI tools, and AI definitely comes in handy for features like Add Me and all of the Gemini features.

If your Google Pixel 8 is running fine and you aren’t in a rush to upgrade, you can absolutely keep it for another year and be just fine. But if the design, performance, and camera upgrades are catching your eye, the Pixel 9 may just be worth it — especially if you can score a decent trade-in deal.