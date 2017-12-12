Track down a phone with your remote using Xfinity Mobile’s Phone Finder

On Tuesday morning, December 12, Comcast announced Phone Finder for Xfinity Mobile customers. Phone Finder allows Xfinity Mobile customers to use the voice control feature on their X1 voice remote to locate their cell phones.

While iPhones and most Android devices have a phone location feature, Phone Finder allows Comcast customers to easily search for their device without having to log on to their computers. You can say “Xfinity Mobile find my phone” into the X1 voice remote to make your phone ring. Subscribers with multiple lines can qualify the search by using the name the device was given when they activated the device. For example, you could say “Xfinity, find Linda’s phone,” and the device would begin to ring. You can also look for devices by providing the 10-digit telephone number.

Xfinity Mobile provides Comcast customers with low-cost cellular service. Combining Verizon’s cellular service with its more than 18 million Wi-Fi hot spots, Xfinity Mobile offers plans starting at $12 a month. Users pay no line access fee for service and can purchase by the gigabyte or opt for unlimited service (though it will aggressively throttle subscribers who user more than 20GB of data a month).

Since Xfinity Mobile launched earlier this year, it has gained more than 200,000 subscribers, according to a report on Bloomberg. It’s most popular plan costs $12 a month for unlimited talk and text with 1GB of LTE data.

Comcast’s Wi-Fi first philosophy, similar to Project Fi and Republic Wireless, allows users to save money by purchasing smaller blocks of data and using Wi-Fi for majority of the heavy lifting. Earlier this year, Comcast released a report stating that 80 percent of smartphone data travels over Wi-Fi networks as opposed to cell.

Comcast is going head-to-head with AT&T with its new mobile service. Both Comcast and AT&T offer special incentives for customers who subscribe to its cable or satellite dish offerings. While AT&T does not count data used for streaming U-verse or DirecTV, Comcast does count streaming toward its monthly data cap.

Phone Finder is available now for all Xfinity Mobile subscribers. You do not need to install or activate any apps or features to use the service.