Apple is expected to release the third iteration of the iPhone SE in March. While many commentators expect the new version of Apple’s best-priced phone to incorporate the same 4.7-inch design as its predecessor, the refreshed device seems certain to feature a more powerful chip and 5G connectivity, among other improvements.

In keeping with Apple’s usual approach to pricing, we can expect the new iPhone SE to retail for around the same as the current unit, which starts at $399.

Something to watch out for, however, is what Apple does with the price of the current model — if it decides to keep the device as part of its smartphone lineup, that is.

Respected Apple insider Mark Gurman suggested on Sunday that the tech giant may take the opportunity to drop the price of the current iPhone SE to just $199, a move that could make it popular in emerging markets like Africa, South America, and parts of Asia, where Android phones currently dominate. Shoppers in established markets could also sit up and take notice, especially if they’re after a budget-priced Apple phone and aren’t bothered about 5G.

While it doesn’t appear that Gurman has received any tip-offs from his sources about a potential price drop, the Bloomberg reporter said he sees the launch of the new SE as “a great opportunity to make a change,” suggesting Apple could have “a hot seller in developing markets” if it drops the price of the current SE to $199.

He adds that retaining the current model and offering it with an attractive price tag would help to bring more people into Apple’s ecosystem, possibly leading new customers to purchase other Apple products or services over time.

Launched in 2020, the iPhone SE is still an attractive option for customers looking for a powerful Apple phone that does the basics, and then some.

With the tech firm expected to announce a number of new products in the coming weeks — a new iPhone SE among them — we don’t have long to wait to find out what Apple does with the existing model. So stay tuned …

Editors' Recommendations