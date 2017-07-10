Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Cameraxis
Create mind-blowing graphic designs in minutes without any graphic designing knowledge. Cameraxis is loaded with addictive fonts, impressive artworks, amazing filters, fantastic overlays, and many more awesome features.
Splittr
Splittr helps you to divide costs between you and your friends. It’s perfect for vacations, weekend trips, nights out with friends, and even for household expenses. Simply add expenses as you go and Splittr will let you know who is next to pay.
Week Calendar Widget
See your week events right from the notification center. Scroll up and down or scroll to your previous and next weeks — your full calendar is at your fingertips without having to unlock your device.
TextVideo
TextVideo will give you a simple way to add text on video. Your text can be warped, rotated, and animated, and hundreds of fonts are available for you to let your creativity run free.
Simpler Pro
Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user friendly. Back up everyone in your phone with just one tap.
Hands-free Browser
Getting your hands dirty? With this app you can surf the web without touching the screen. It’s fantastic for reading recipes while you cook, following repair instructions with greasy hands, working out, and more.
