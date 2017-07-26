Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

DT
Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

Quotiful

Quotiful brings you curated quote collections that are specially designed to mirror what you’re experiencing in life or trying to achieve. Get motivated and get Quotiful.

Photosets

This app combines a camera, editor, and slow-motion video camera to help you capture bursts of photos at up to 30 photos per second. Photosets are stored only within the app.

Voltage Divider

A handy engineering utility, this app solves for voltages or resistor values in a common voltage divider circuit. Enter three terms (out of Vin, Vout, R1 or R2) and this app will solve for the fourth term automatically.

Blink

These powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos, in the most creative and playful way.

Gloomlogue

Transform your photos into stunning, illustrated gloom paints. The clean, intuitive interface, paired with powerful and robust tools, will give you the look you want in seconds.

Call Pro

This app offers texting, calls, and video calls to anyone in the world, and claims to be both unlimited and free. It will work over both Wi-Fi and cellular networks.

