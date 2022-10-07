 Skip to main content
Do Pixel 6 cases fit the Pixel 7? Here’s what you need to know

Prakhar Khanna
By

Google managed to upgrade the internals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro while maintaining the same $599 and $899 price tag, respectively. The new Google phones feature advanced cameras, as well as new processors, designs, and colors. But will the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users upgrading to Pixel 7 or 7 Pro expect to get huge benefits over the predecessor? Time (and our reviews) will tell. As of now, what we can for sure tell you is if your old Pixel 6 case fit the Pixel 7 or not.

Will Pixel 6 cases fit the Pixel 7?

Someone holding a white Google Pixel 7.
Google

The short answer is a resounding “no.” Your Pixel 6 cases will not fit the Pixel 7. Google has made the latest phone more compact than the Pixel 6, which means you get a 6.3-inch display instead of a 6.4-inch screen. As a result, Google has shrunk the overall height of the Pixel 7.

In terms of numbers, the Pixel 7 measures 6.1 height x 2.9 width x 0.3 depth (inches), compared to 6.24 height x 2.94 width x 0.35 depth (inches) on the Pixel 6. As you can notice, the height, width, and depth all have changed for the new Pixel 7, which makes it incompatible with the Pixel 6 cases. In other words, you’ll have to buy a new case for your Pixel 7.

Will Pixel 6 Pro cases fit the Pixel 7 Pro?

Someone holding a white Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Google

If you’re coming to the Pixel 7 Pro from the Pixel 6 Pro, we have bad news for you, too. Your old Pixel 6 Pro case won’t fit the Pixel 7 Pro. Google has managed to make the phone thinner than the previous generation while maintaining almost the same screen size. But don’t be mistaken, it is still two grams heavier than the Pixel 6 Pro, so you’ll definitely feel it on your wrist if you hold it in a single hand long enough.

Coming to numbers, the Pixel 7 Pro measures 6.4 height x 3.0 width x 0.3 depth (inches) vs the 6.45 height x 2.99 width x 0.35 depth (inches) of the Pixel 6 Pro. The new phone is a little wider and shorter than the Pixel 6 Pro, so you’ll have to purchase a new case for your new phone. 

What’s new with Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

A variety of Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pros sit on a purple background.

Starting with the screen, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature a brighter display than their predecessors. The Pixel 7 can go up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, while the 7 Pro can hit the 1500 nits mark. Both screens come with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. What remains the same is the refresh rate on both devices. This means you get a 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 7 and up to 120Hz on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google claims that its new devices can deliver up to a day’s battery life with ease, thanks to the new in-house Tensor G2 processor. It also helps the 50MP main camera to shoot better photos. You get a 12MP ultrawide camera, and the Pixel 7 misses out on the 48MP telephoto lens found on the Pixel 7 Pro. As stated above, both phones carry the same price tag as the previous-gen models, despite packing these upgrades.

