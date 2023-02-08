Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

As mobile hardware continues to be iterated on, it can be hard to know what to expect from new flagship models — especially as new features are added and old ones are removed. Because of the wide range of smartphones the company offers, it can be a little tough to nail down what specific hardware features are offered with OnePlus phones. As such, you end up with people asking questions like, “Does the OnePlus 11 have a headphone jack?”

The OnePlus 11 is a solid follow-up to the OnePlus 10 Pro, but prospective buyers are looking to get some questions answered about the flagship’s hardware before taking the plunge and buying in. One thing that’s important to many people is a headphone jack, which has become a rarity on even the best phones in 2023.

The OnePlus 11 does not have a headphone jack

No, the OnePlus 11 doesn’t have a headphone jack. In fact, OnePlus flagships haven’t had headphone jacks for several years at this point. While the lack of a 3.5mm input is certainly disappointing for anyone looking to use a wired connection to listen to music, it shouldn’t be entirely surprising.

The only port on the OnePlus 11 is its USB-C port, which is next to an external speaker grille. And while it doesn’t have a headphone jack, the alert slider is back on the OnePlus 11. You take your victories where you can get them.

How to move past the headphone jack

Even though there isn’t a dedicated headphone jack, that doesn’t mean that all hope is gone for wired headphone users eyeing the OnePlus 11.

If you’re relying on wired headphones, you can actually still use them with the OnePlus 11, but you’ll need to buy a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle. The adapter plugs into the USB-C port on the bottom of the phone, and you’ll be able to use it like a regular headphone jack. The only downside to this method (other than the added cost of having to buy the dongle,) is that you won’t be able to charge your phone with the USB port while listening to music — which may be a problem given the lack of wireless charging on the OnePlus 11.

If you’ve switched to using wireless headphones, then you shouldn’t have any issues with the OnePlus 11. It fully supports Bluetooth connections, so you’ll be able to easily pair your devices together to start listening wirelessly. Should you ever need a wired connection for anything other than a USB-C port, use the dongle method described above. Otherwise, you’ll need to rely on the smartphone’s Bluetooth audio connections. Luckily, a lot of the audio world is shifting to using USB-C or Bluetooth, so you shouldn’t run into much trouble with using the OnePlus 11 to play music or other audio.

