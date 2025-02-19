The iPhone 16e is officially here, and now that we know not only that it’s on the way and when to expect it, we can answer any burning questions you might have about Apple’s latest budget-friendly phone. It’s come as quite the surprise for many, with most folks expecting the next iPhone SE. Instead, we’ve gotten another member of the iPhone 16 family with slightly reduced specs and a nicely reduced price.

Does the iPhone 16e have wireless charging?

Yes, like all modern models of the iPhone, the iPhone 16e will support wireless charging. However, it doesn’t support MagSafe charging — a feature that has practically become an industry standard. Why Apple made this decision isn’t clear, but it leaves the 16e in a strange position where it’s part of a flagship family, but is missing something even low-end phones offer.

Recommended Videos

The iPhone 16e supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W, but it doesn’t have Qi2 compatibility. With a battery size of around 3,279mAh (Apple has not provided exact specs for the battery yet), the 16e has a slightly lower battery capacity than the mainline iPhone 16 (3,561mAh). However, Apple claims this model has the best battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone and will last 12 hours longer than any iPhone SE. In many ways, though the name has changed, the iPhone 16e is a spiritual successor to the (probably) now-defunct SE lineup.

If wireless charging isn’t your thing, don’t worry. In accordance with new guidelines, the iPhone 16e will also support wired charging through USB-C (not Lightning). Using a higher-watt charger will increase your charging speed, but it’s not always the best choice for your battery. That said, there are steps you can take to improve the battery life of your phone, including turning off features you don’t need or use and adjusting your battery settings.

The absence of faster charging speeds is a disappointment, especially since the price of the iPhone 16e starts at $599. While still more affordable than the rest of the iPhone 16 lineup, the 16e doesn’t quite fill the budget-friendly hole that the SE left behind. For this price, the phone should support MagSafe and Qi2 charging.