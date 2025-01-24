 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 come with a charger in the box?

By
The Galaxy S25 series held in someone's hand.
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 coverage
Updated less than 27 minutes ago

Samsung’s latest flagships have landed! The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra look virtually identical to last year’s Galaxy S24 range, but offer an array of small-yet-mighty under-the-hood improvements to ensure they’re well worth the asking price.

The S25 and S25 Plus boast a 4,000mAh battery and 4,900mAh battery, respectively, while the S25 Ultra is powered by a beefy 5,000mAh battery.

Recommended Videos

When it comes to charging, the S25 charges at up to 25W, while the S25 Plus and Ultra offer 45W charging speeds. But do any of the S25 series models come with a charger in the box, or will you need to invest in one separately?

Related

Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 come with a charger in the box?

Unfortunately, none of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series devices come with a wall charger in the box, so to take advantage of those 25W or 45W charging speeds, you’ll need to invest in your own charger — or use the one you bought for your Galaxy S24, if you’re upgrading to Samsung’s latest flagship range. You do get a USB-C charging and data transfer cable, however, so you’ll only need to buy the power adapter, unless you’d like a longer cable.

Why does the Samsung Galaxy S25 not come with a charger in the box?

The Galaxy S25 display in the hand
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

This isn’t a new practice for Samsung. The manufacturer stopped including charging bricks with its devices in 2021, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. On paper, it’s a great idea for the environment, as not everyone who buys a new Samsung phone needs a charger, but it can also be a source of irritation if you’re switching from another phone brand and don’t have a compatible charger.

Samsung isn’t alone in not including a charger in the box for its flagship devices. You won’t find a charger included in the box for the iPhone 16 series, either. Apple was one of the first phone manufacturers to remove power adapters from packaging, starting with the iPhone 12 in 2020. Google wasn’t far behind, with the Google Pixel 5a being the last Pixel phone to include a charger in the box. Both manufacturers include a USB-C cable in the box.

What charger do you need for the Samsung Galaxy S25?

If you don’t already have a compatible charger and want to take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S25 range’s top charging speeds, you’ll want to ensure you pick up a power adapter that supports up to 25W or 45W charging, depending on which model you’re going for. We’d recommend opting for the official Samsung 25W charger or 45W charger.

You could also pick up a fast charger from a reputable brand such as Belkin or Anker. It can be tempting to pick up cheaper, unbranded chargers from sellers on Amazon or eBay, but you never know how well these will perform — or if they will last.

Not getting a charger included in the box is an annoyance, but it’s a minor one at best. With the Galaxy S25 range offering subtle but significant upgrades from the S24 series, it’s well worth investing in a new charger to ensure your device charges at its top speed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Paula Beaton
Paula Beaton
Freelance technology journalist and writer living in (somewhat) sunny Scotland. Gamer, tea addict, never without a good book.
The best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases for your pre-order
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Quick Settings screen.

Love a big and powerful smartphone? The launch of Samsung's latest range of S-class smartphones has to be one of the best days of the year for you, then. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been revealed at Galaxy Unpacked, and it's a stunner. It's massive, with an included S Pen to facilitate scribbles and doodles on the enormous 6.9-inch display, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside means it powers through even the most demanding tasks, apps, and games. To top it off, it's absolutely gorgeous too. While we hate to make declarations before we've had time with a device, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is sure to be one of the year's best smartphones, and a shoe-in for our best phones list.

It's safe to say we're in love with the S25 Ultra, and we're sure you will be too. But that means it's doubly-important to make sure it's protected. If you've just pre-ordered your new S25 Ultra, or are considering doing so, then protection should be the very next thing on your mind. While tougher than they used to be, smartphones are still fairly fragile, which is especially worrying at the high prices Samsung is charging. A good protective case can make the difference between having to buy a new phones, and a near miss. While it's still early, here are the best cases you can buy for your Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order.

Read more
Everything Samsung announced at its Galaxy S25 event
Samsung Galaxy S25 series in front of Galaxy AI sign

Samsung’s glitzy Unpacked 2025 event gave a clear sign that moving forward, phones are entering their agentic era. AI is in the driving seat of mobile experiences, enhancing everything from camera capture to how we get app-based work done.

The headline of the event was, of course, the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. At the summit is the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the true showcase of Samsung’s imaging capabilities and hardware refinements. The entry-point Galaxy S25 also gets a crucial hardware upgrade to speed up generative AI tasks, while the SmartThings ecosystem is eyeing its biggest sensing overhaul yet.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Read more
How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Unpacked event today
Live Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

The wait is almost over. After many months of countless leaks, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. When will the Galaxy Unpacked event take place, and how can you watch it? We have all the details for you.
When is Samsung's Galaxy S25 event?
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S25 series is set for today, January 22, starting at 10 a.m. PST, 1 p.m. EST, or 6 p.m GMT.
How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Like previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung will live stream the Unpacked event across multiple platforms. You can watch it on the Samsung website, the Samsung Community page, and YouTube. You can find our re-stream embedded above.
What we expect from Galaxy Unpacked January 2025

The event is set to showcase a variety of new products, with the highlight being the Galaxy S25 series. We anticipate the introduction of three new phones in the Galaxy S25 lineup: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. A fourth device may be announced, possibly known as the Galaxy S25 “Slim.”

Read more