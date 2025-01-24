Table of Contents Table of Contents Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 come with a charger in the box? Why does the Samsung Galaxy S25 not come with a charger in the box? What charger do you need for the Samsung Galaxy S25?

Samsung’s latest flagships have landed! The Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra look virtually identical to last year’s Galaxy S24 range, but offer an array of small-yet-mighty under-the-hood improvements to ensure they’re well worth the asking price.

The S25 and S25 Plus boast a 4,000mAh battery and 4,900mAh battery, respectively, while the S25 Ultra is powered by a beefy 5,000mAh battery.

Recommended Videos

When it comes to charging, the S25 charges at up to 25W, while the S25 Plus and Ultra offer 45W charging speeds. But do any of the S25 series models come with a charger in the box, or will you need to invest in one separately?

Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 come with a charger in the box?

Unfortunately, none of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series devices come with a wall charger in the box, so to take advantage of those 25W or 45W charging speeds, you’ll need to invest in your own charger — or use the one you bought for your Galaxy S24, if you’re upgrading to Samsung’s latest flagship range. You do get a USB-C charging and data transfer cable, however, so you’ll only need to buy the power adapter, unless you’d like a longer cable.

Why does the Samsung Galaxy S25 not come with a charger in the box?

This isn’t a new practice for Samsung. The manufacturer stopped including charging bricks with its devices in 2021, with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. On paper, it’s a great idea for the environment, as not everyone who buys a new Samsung phone needs a charger, but it can also be a source of irritation if you’re switching from another phone brand and don’t have a compatible charger.

Samsung isn’t alone in not including a charger in the box for its flagship devices. You won’t find a charger included in the box for the iPhone 16 series, either. Apple was one of the first phone manufacturers to remove power adapters from packaging, starting with the iPhone 12 in 2020. Google wasn’t far behind, with the Google Pixel 5a being the last Pixel phone to include a charger in the box. Both manufacturers include a USB-C cable in the box.

What charger do you need for the Samsung Galaxy S25?

If you don’t already have a compatible charger and want to take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy S25 range’s top charging speeds, you’ll want to ensure you pick up a power adapter that supports up to 25W or 45W charging, depending on which model you’re going for. We’d recommend opting for the official Samsung 25W charger or 45W charger.

You could also pick up a fast charger from a reputable brand such as Belkin or Anker. It can be tempting to pick up cheaper, unbranded chargers from sellers on Amazon or eBay, but you never know how well these will perform — or if they will last.

Not getting a charger included in the box is an annoyance, but it’s a minor one at best. With the Galaxy S25 range offering subtle but significant upgrades from the S24 series, it’s well worth investing in a new charger to ensure your device charges at its top speed.