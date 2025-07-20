Foldable iPhone would intrigue despite Samsung’s head start

The rumors around a foldable iPhone are ramping up, with more tipsters claiming to know what Apple is planning in this space.

A lot of the analysis pegs the new iPhone Fold coming in 2026, meaning we’ve got just over a year to wait – but given we’ve had foldable phones from brands like Samsung, Oppo and Google for a few years now, why would 2026 be the year Apple goes flexible with its phones?

For me, it’s all about the screen – and that’s where history might be repeating itself.

The key rumors so far

While far from substantiated, here’s what the current rumor mill is predicting for a potential folding Phone:

Why does this matter? When considering why Apple hasn’t entered the foldable market so far, it’s important to consider its form here.

It only introduced OLED display technology to its smartphones in 2017, with the iPhone X, despite them being reviewed as some of the best-looking screens for years.

I remember reviewing one of the first handsets to use OLED screens: the Samsung Wave in 2010, a ‘smartphone’ that pre-dated the Galaxy S, Samsung’s first Android phone.

I was blown away by the color reproduction, the inky blacks, and the overall look and feel, and can still remember the excitement over watching content on that display.

However, despite looking vivid, colorful and having amazing contrast ratios, OLED screens also had a few issues compared to LCD – namely, lower brightness, higher difficulty for manufacture (and therefore cost) and potentially screen ‘burn in’, where a static image can become permanently scarred onto the phone’s screen.

The DT Viewpoint: it’s all coming together

So it makes sense that Apple will have waited roughly the same amount of time if it does, indeed, launch a foldable phone next year, especially as component manufacturers will need time to tool things up to achieve the level of flexible glass and integrated touch sensors that Apple would want.

Issues around the cost of manufacture mean that getting the level of sharpness needed would be too expensive, but as production processes have improved, it seems likely that the cost threshold for making a viable product is getting closer.

There’s been a lot of news recently about greater investment from foldable display component suppliers like Fine M-Tec improving their processes to allow for crease-free displays, which seems like another standard that Apple wouldn’t be willing to compromise on.

The resolution rumor of 428PPI for the inside screen is something that gives me pause – that’s very high resolution for a foldable, with an iPad mini coming in at around 330PPI and even the latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 only offering ~370PPI.



Apple isn’t in the business of competing only on spec, so it’s either waited this long so it can claim the sharpest foldable display around, or this is something that’s a little wide of the mark.

Another spec rumor that I’m waiting to evolve with some intrigue: the front screen of the device coming in at only 5.5-inches. That’s iPhone 12 Mini level, and that’s a screen size that Apple canned in favor of larger devices.

While I still speak to many people who wish smartphones were a little smaller, it’s an interesting idea that Apple would basically model the new iPhone Fold on a size format that didn’t perform as well – surely this will end up being a little larger?

Speaking of confusing rumors, I can’t see that under-screen selfie camera coming true any time soon though – the latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 smartphone doesn’t have one (despite its predecessor using the technology) as it seeks to offer the best quality.

Apple hasn’t caved to pressure to drop the Dynamic Island on its smartphones (which house the front-facing sensors and cameras). These could be placed under the screen and give it a clean-looking finish, but the result would be lower-quality than with the cut-out.

So what’s next? Well, if the iPhone Fold (or whatever it will be called) does emerge in 2026, then we’ll start seeing production of the device ramp up in the early part of the year, meaning more leaks will potentially begin to emerge.

There are still several things that haven’t emerged yet – likely because, if this timeline is correct, there are still many decisions to be made – such as screen refresh rate or how the software would work. Would it be a hybrid, where the outer screen uses iOS 27 and the inner display working on iPad OS 27?

The answers to these questions will be fascinating, as the foldable phone feels like one of the last smartphone design shifts left to happen, so eventually all brands will join the party – so what will Apple do to stand out?