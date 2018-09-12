Digital Trends
Mobile

eBay HeadGaze app lets physically impaired control iPhone X with head movements

Mark Jansen
By
ebay headgaze iphone x open source

Accessibility options for the physically impaired just got a huge boost, thanks to eBay’s open-source release of its HeadGaze software that allows users to control an iPhone X with simple head movements.

The software only works on the iPhone X at the moment, and uses the phone’s revolutionary FaceID system to track the user’s head movements, and translate them directly onto the screen. The software creates an on-screen cursor that’s then controlled by the user’s movements. Triggering a button or keypress is done by lingering the cursor over the desired button, and users can scroll or turn pages by lingering the cursor on specific parts of the screen. It’s a control scheme that won’t be unfamiliar to anyone who’s used a phone-based virtual reality headset like the Gear VR — but with the added benefit of not needing a bulky headset.

The technology was created by eBay’s computer team with guidance from PhD candidate and eBay intern Muratcan Cicek. While the software hasn’t yet been released on eBay’s app, eBay has released a video that shows the software working on the app. In an altruistic move, the auction giant has also released the source code on GitHub, so other developers can benefit from the software.

The software is primarily aimed at increasing accessibility options for the physically impaired. It is hoped this software could be incorporated into future mobile operating systems, giving more options to those who may struggle with the touch-based systems currently used in most mobile phones. With a system like HeadGaze, a phone could be held in position while a user uses head movements to browse. Future improvements in voice-based A.I. could also play a role in these accessibility options, helping to open the world of tech to a larger community of people.

Speaking to VentureBeat, Cicek said that the team is working on incorporating other movements into the system, including tracking eye movement. He also pointed out the uses this technology could have beyond the options it offers for the physically impaired, with examples from everyday life.

“Tired of trying to scroll through a recipe on your phone screen with greasy fingers while cooking? Too messy to follow the how-to manual on your cell phone while you’re tinkering with the car engine under the hood? Too cold to remove your gloves to use your phone?”

While touchscreens are likely going nowhere for a while yet, it’s likely we’ll see some serious developments in this area within the next few years. After all, a lot of us can unlock our phone with our eyes — why not control it with them, too?

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone XS: News, rumors, specs, and more
iphone storage
Mobile

There’s no silver lining for iCloud users, and Apple needs to fix it

Apple has made few tweaks to its iPhone backup service, iCloud, in the last seven years since it was introduced. Still limited to a stingy 5GB with little option to configure, it’s time Apple made some changes.
Posted By Simon Hill
qualcomm snapdragon 3100 news snapcdragon wear
Wearables

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 chip will finally make Google’s Wear OS competitive

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, designed expressly to power the next generation of smartwatches and wearable technology. At its heart is a tiny, clever new co-processor.
Posted By Andy Boxall
lg v35 thinq app dock
Mobile

It looks like the LG V40 may have gained FCC certification

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we're expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here's absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best email apps for android 41179600 l
Mobile

How to install Flash on an Android phone or tablet

Miss the days of using Flash on your Android phone or tablet? Read this easy-to-follow guide on how to install it on devices running Android 4.1 or newer (and older versions too!).
Posted By Christian de Looper
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC pauses its review of T-Mobile-Sprint merger, says it needs more time

T-Mobile and Sprint are hoping the third time is the charm for a merger. It comes just months after the carriers cited an inability to find common ground, extending yet again the long dance between the two telecom giants.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Battle of the streaming sticks: Chromecast vs. Roku vs. Fire TV Stick

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra vs. Roku Express and Roku Streaming Stick+ vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
Longines Conquest VHP GMT Flash Settings
Wearables

Never be late again. This analog watch is accurate to the millisecond

Longines has shown that watches don't have to use Bluetooth to sync with your phone. The new Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting uses the flash unit on your phone to switch timezones, without disrupting the watch's accuracy.
Posted By Andy Boxall
verizon withdraw yahoo store
Computing

Verizon 5G Home promises gigabit internet speeds for as low as $50

Verizon is giving cable internet and Google Fiber a run for their money with its new 5G Home. Launching October 1 at $50 in select markets, 5G Home promises up to gigabit internet speeds and no data caps.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
samsungs new opera house store is its biggest in the world samsung india 1
Mobile

Samsung’s new ‘Opera House’ store is its biggest in the world

Samsung has opened its biggest "mobile experience store" to date in a grand effort to promote its gadgets in the huge Indian market. The new store is in the city of Bengaluru, famous as the nation's tech capital.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla wireless smartphone charger returns
Mobile

Tesla’s wireless smartphone charger returns, and it’s $16 cheaper than before

Tesla launched a wireless smartphone charger in the summer, but it sold out pretty quick. This week the device returned to the Tesla website with a $49 price tag, $16 lower than the original asking price.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
google october 9 event nyc pixel 3 vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 reportedly used to shoot November covers for Condè Nast

Forget the Pixel 2: Google will announce its latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, on October 9 in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Huawei P20 Pro
Mobile

Huawei P20 Pro vs. Apple iPhone X: A battle of flagship smartphones

Can Huawei's camera powerhouse, with its triple lens setup, defeat the best of Apple? We compare the P20 Pro with the iPhone X in various categories to find out which smartphone is better.
Posted By Simon Hill
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Apple Store taken down ahead of Wednesday's iPhone announcement

It's just hours until Apple formally announces the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. In addition to updated specs and exciting new colors we're expecting a few other surprises. Here's everything we know about the 2018 iPhone trio.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple Store goes offline in advance of Apple Watch Series 4 announcement

Ready for an all-new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a major redesign with improved health features for 2018. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman