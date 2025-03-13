 Skip to main content
EU iPhone users are getting another exclusive perk with iOS 18.4

By
Installing iOS 18.3 update on an iPhone 16 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The iOS 18.4 update is in beta right now, and it introduces a new option for users in the EU to set a default navigation app. This means no more pesky links opening in Apple Maps when you only use Google Maps — but it won’t be available for people in the U.S.

The EU’s Digital Markets Act is forcing Apple to make various changes to its services, but unfortunately not all of these perks make it over to the U.S. Apple has made it clear that it doesn’t agree with a lot of the rules the EU is setting, so a lot of the time, it only makes the changes when and where it absolutely has to.

So far, this applies to the option to choose an alternative app marketplace and the option to choose another app for contactless payments. As reported by MacRumors, when iOS 18.4 gets released, the option to set a default navigation app will be added to this list.

Not all of Apple’s new Default Apps settings are limited to the EU, however. iOS 18 lets everyone change their default browser app, calls app, email app, keyboards app, messages app, and passwords app. And with iOS 18.4, the ability to set a default translation app will become available worldwide as well.

Also, if it makes U.S. readers feel any better, there are downsides to being an Apple user in the EU, as well. For instance, it’s taking way longer for Apple Intelligence features to get green-lit for release in Europe. And, most annoyingly, we still don’t have access to the iPhone Mirroring feature on macOS — something I’ve been looking forward to since it was announced what feels like one million years ago.

iPhone Mirroring not available screenshot.
I check the iPhone Mirroring feature nearly every week — just in case — but I’m always disappointed. Willow Roberts / Digital Trends

