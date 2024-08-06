7 things we expect from Google’s Pixel 9 event next week

The next Made by Google event kicks off on August 13, which is just a week away. This is where we expect Google to reveal the next generation of Pixel hardware and, of course, some fun AI tools and more.

But what exactly will Google announce? Here’s the full breakdown, including the Pixel 9 series, Pixel Watch 3, and more.

Google Pixel 9

Kicking things off, we have the Google Pixel 9. This will be the base model Pixel of this next generation, but it will also come in a Pro and Pro XL variant (which we’ll get to in a bit). From all of the leaks and rumors that have been leading up to the event, we already know pretty much everything about the device.

The Pixel 9 will reportedly have a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display. The bezels appear to be thinner and uniform this time, so all sides should be equal. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 should also improve durability.

The Pixel 9’s body will have rounded corners and flat edges on the frame. The camera bar has a new look: an elongated capsule shape on the rear rather than a bar that merges into the sides of the device. The back glass will sport a glossy look, while the frame itself and the camera module are matte. We expect a variety of colors for the Pixel 9, including gorgeous pink and green hues.

The Pixel 9’s cameras will likely have a dual camera system on the rear, possibly including a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The front-facing selfie camera is said to be a 10.5MP sensor with autofocus.

Spec-wise, Google should have some nice changes for the base model Pixel 9. It will likely come with 12GB RAM by default, which is a necessary upgrade to run Google’s AI models efficiently. It’s also reportedly packed with the Google Tensor G4 chip, which should be faster than its predecessor and even more power-efficient.

Will all of this translate to a higher price? We aren’t sure, but considering Google raised prices between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8, the precedent is there.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro will be the new middle child of the Pixel 9 lineup. Those who have been asking for a Pro model in a smaller size can finally say, “Hallelujah!”

The design of the Pixel 9 Pro should be similar to the regular Pixel 9. It now has flat edges with rounded corners. The back glass appears to be a soft-touch matte finish with polished metal sides, which is likely the opposite of the Pixel 9. The camera bar is also the new revised look, but with three lenses instead of two. The Pixel 9 Pro should come in four colors, including a new Rose shade.

The Pixel 9 Pro’s display is likely a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED panel that’ll be thinner and come with uniform bezels around the edges. Google is also expected to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the Pixel 9 Pro.

The triple-lens camera system should feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom. A new 50MP selfie camera is also expected. In other words, we could see 50MP sensors across the board.

Google should equip the Pixel 9 Pro with the Tensor G4 chip and 16GB RAM. Again, the price is unknown.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is new this year, and it’ll mark the first time that Google has used the “XL” moniker since the Pixel 4 XL in 2019.

With the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we’re expecting pretty much the same specs and features as the regular Pixel 9 Pro. That means the design, triple-lens camera system in the new camera module, selfie camera, colors, Tensor G4, and 16GB RAM. The storage capacities should also be the same as the Pixel 9 Pro.

The difference, however, lies with the name. The “XL” is there because the Pixel 9 Pro XL reportedly has a 6.8-inch display instead of 6.3 inches, which we’re expecting for the Pixel 9 Pro. That’ll bring the Pixel 9 Pro XL closer to the size of last year’s Pixel 8 Pro, which is 6.7 inches.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL should also have a slightly larger battery capacity than the Pixel 9 Pro, though probably the same charging speed. And, of course, we expect the Pixel 9 Pro XL to have the largest price tag of the three slab Pixel devices.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Though we originally thought it would be called the Pixel Fold 2, we now expect the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to be Google’s second foldable and the successor to the original Pixel Fold.

Even though this is only the second generation of Google’s foldable, it’s already slated for a big design change. From what we saw in Google’s teaser video, we know what these changes are.

Like the rest of the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also have flattened edges and a redesigned camera module. Rather than the classic Pixel camera bar, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold now has a rectangular module in the corner that takes up most of the top of the rear. Inside that rectangular module are two elongated capsule-shaped camera lenses, along with an LED flash. The inner selfie camera has also moved into the top-right corner rather than being off-center like the original.

For the displays, the cover is rumored to be a 6.3-inch Actua display, and the inner main display is likely a whopping 8-inch display. The outer screen will be thinner with more uniform bezels, and the inner display should be brighter. This would make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold one of the largest foldables on the market, even beating out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and OnePlus Open.

While the Pixel 9 Pro Fold looks like it has a quad-camera system, it’s actually a triple-lens camera setup. It should feature a 48MP or 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.5MP telephoto camera. The selfie cameras should have new sensors, which likely means better image quality.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will also almost certainly have the new Tensor G4 chip and 16GB RAM. From some recent leaks, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold battery appears to be smaller than before at 4,560mAh, whereas the first generation Pixel Fold had a 4,821mAh battery. Hopefully the power efficiency of the Tensor G4 can make a difference there.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely be quite expensive, presumably with a similar $1,800 starting price that we saw for the first Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Watch 3

When Google launched the Pixel Watch a few years ago, it wasn’t particularly impressive. The sequel was a big improvement, and with the upcoming Pixel Watch 3, Google appears to be making things even better.

Firstly, the Pixel Watch 3 will finally come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The 41mm size appears to have a thinner bezel than its predecessor, and we assume the slim bezels will also translate to the 45mm option. Both sizes will reportedly have Google’s Actua Display, with brightness levels reportedly hitting up to 2,000 nits.

The Pixel Watch 3 supposedly has 20% faster charging, while the Pixel Watch 3 XL should have a bigger battery than any previous Pixel Watch. With Battery Saver mode, we’re expecting up to 36 hours of battery life.

Finally, other leaked marketing materials hint at new health/fitness features for the Pixel Watch 3 — including new running features, a Readiness score, and a “morning brief” that’ll catch you up on your most important health metrics each morning. It all sounds pretty great. We just hope Google gets the price right.

Google AI

It wouldn’t be a Google event without some AI goodies. Thankfully, Google will share plenty, as we’ve already seen through some recent leaks.

When you take screenshots on your device, they will now go into a new Pixel Screenshots app. With Pixel Screenshots, you’ll be able to save, organize, and recall your screenshots through search.

Another upcoming AI feature is Add Me. With Add Me, you snap a group photo and then get someone to trade with you. You go into the shot and have that person take the photo again. Add Me will then merge the two photos together to create a single composite image so that everyone is in the photo. It sounds a bit similar to Best Take but for a different purpose.

What else is in store for AI? Other leaks suggest a new “Studio” feature is in the works, which could be some type of image generation. We also suspect Gemini will be the default assistant rather than the continually outdated Google Assistant.

There may be more AI tools coming to the Pixel lineup, but these are some of the biggest ones that we know are coming.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google is also expected to reveal the next generation of Pixel Buds Pro 2 at this event. At first glance, they look pretty similar to the current generation of Pixel Buds, but there are some notable changes.

Firstly, it appears that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 brings back an integrated wing into the design for a better in-ear fit. The current model doesn’t have this, though the cheaper Pixel Buds A-Series does. We’re also expecting some new colors, including pink and green hues, to match the Pixel 9 phones.