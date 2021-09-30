  1. Mobile

Messenger and Instagram gain cross-app group chats, new themes

By

Facebook continues to pull Instagram and Messenger closer together with a new change that lets you create group chats across both services. Alongside this upgrade, the company also added new chat themes, support for polls, and group typing indicators.

Facebook enables group chat creation across Messenger and Instagram.
Facebook

The company had previously allowed users parts of the world outside of Europe to merge their Instagram Direct and Facebook Messenger, allowing for cross-app communication and enabling features like themes and quote replies. This week’s updates build on that.

There are new chat themes featuring singer J Balvin and a cottagecore-inspired aesthetic. More substantially. you’ll now be able to create group chats for contacts who are on Instagram and Messenger. Facebook will also add more Messenger features to Instagram, including polling when in group chats. Picking out which bar to go to or which movie to see is going to be easier to do with the same easy-to-use polls the company had already introduced on Instagram. The final addition to the group messaging experience is the new group typing indicators. If you loved the “many people are typing” anxiety on Slack, you’ll love it on Instagram Direct too once this update rolls out.

Finally, Facebook is bringing its “Watch Together” feature to Instagram Direct. This is a feature that works a lot like Apple’s SharePlay feature and builds on the watch party rush of 2020, allowing you to watch video content with your friends remotely when on a video call. The company first introduced it on Messenger last year, and has been pushing its original content through the feature.  Today, it introduces new content from Cardi B and a virtual concert from Steve Aoki and Travis Barker.

Facebook is rolling this update out from Thursday, September 30 across both iOS and Android platforms. You’ll only be able to use them on Instagram if you have the Messenger and Instagram feature integration available and turned on, however.

Editors' Recommendations

Yoshi’s Story taught me about consequences in video games

Yoshi's Story composite image.

Get your game on with the best controllers for Android smartphones

Razer Raiju Mobile Games Controller with a smartphone attached, on a table in a sitting room

The best touchscreen laptops for 2021

HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s great camera doesn’t make life easy for the iPhone 13 Pro

The Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro's cameras.

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell laptop is today

The new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on white background.

Best cheap gaming deals for October 2021

father and son playing video games

Check out these cool Earth images taken from higher than ISS

Earth as seen from the Crew Dragon during the Inspiration4 mission.

NASA’s Mars helicopter decided not to take its 14th flight

mars helicopter survives first challenge ahead of maiden flight ingenuity on

Best cheap video game deals for October 2021

How to watch SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon depart space station on Thursday

SpaceX's Cargo Dragon CRS-23 docked with the International Space Station.

More than 60% of PC owners haven’t even heard of Windows 11

One of the wallpapers from the Windows 11 sunset theme.

Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

Dell Vostro 7500 laptop, one with screen open to show keyboard and one with screen closed, on a white background.

Everything we know about Triangle Strategy

Character walking through a village in Triangle Startegy.