 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

FBI warns of a particular scam involving QR codes

Received a mysterious package with a QR code on it? Watch out.

By
QR code scanning shortcut on an iPhone.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends


Scammers are increasingly exploiting QR codes to trick people into revealing financial information or installing malicious software on their devices.

The FBI has recently issued a warning about a particular type of scam involving QR codes on packages delivered to people who didn’t order them.

Recommended Videos

The scammers are clearly playing on our curious nature, with the appearance of an innocent-looking QR code likely to tempt at least some people to scan it to find out more about the mystery package they’ve just received. But this could take you on a journey where you end up being tricked into handing over personal details such as financial information, or downloading malware that could pull data from your phone.

Related: 
8 of the best GPUs I recommend after 200 hours of testing

“While this scam is not as widespread as other fraud schemes, the public should be aware of this criminal activity,” the FBI said.

The agency said the activity is a variation of the so-called “brushing scam” where online sellers send you unordered items so that it can use your name to post fake reviews to boost the product’s rating.

“In a traditional brushing scam, online vendors send merchandise to an unsolicited recipient and then use the recipient’s information to post a positive review of the product,” the FBI explained, adding that in this latest variation, “scam actors have incorporated the use of QR codes on packages to facilitate financial fraud activities.”

The FBI is imploring people to beware of delivered packages that they didn’t order, and to avoid scanning QR codes from unknown origins.

The agency’s warning comes at a time when QR codes are being increasingly used in scams besides those involving unsolicited packages. 

QR codes are being used increasingly by criminals, mainly because of their growing presence in everyday life. It means scammers are even sticking fake codes over legitimate ones, so you need to be on your guard when you hold your phone over one, especially when you’re out and about. 

The New York Department of Transportation, for example, recently alerted drivers to a scam where criminals were sticking QR codes on parking meters. The code directed anyone who scanned it to a third-party webpage asking for credit card information.

These days, most phone cameras automatically recognize QR codes and, unless you’ve turned off the setting, show you the web address that you’ll land on if you tap it to proceed. So even with codes that you think you can trust, take a moment to read that address before going ahead. As for QR codes stuck on packages that you didn’t order, just ignore them entirely.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

iPhone Fold gets major 2026 release date boost, but expect a huge price tag
2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for Apple and the iPhone
Semi-open state of a foldable iPhone concept

What's happened? The much-rumored iPhone Fold has been tipped to arrive next year, and now Wall Street firm JP Morgan has pitched in to add fuel to the foldable iPhone fire for 2026.

According to reports (via CNBC), a JP Morgan analyst made the comment in a market research note to investors.

Read more
iPad: Everything you need to know 
The iPad is an easy pick if you're looking for a reliable tablet. Picking the right variant is the tricky part.
Rear shell of 2021 iPad Pro.

In the consumer electronics industry, some products define an entire category, owing to their sheer excellence and lasting presence. They are far and few, though. The iPad is one such product, and it has continued to blaze its path for nearly a decade and a half. It has gotten faster, slimmer, and more popular than ever.

For most shoppers out there, the first choice for buying a tablet is often an iPad. Over the years, Apple has diversified the iPad family to cover everything from a budget browsing and video streaming machine to a premium mainstream computing machine for demanding workflows.

Read more
5 big things we expect to see at the Pixel 10 event on August 20
Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.

There are exactly three weeks to go until Google's upcoming Made by Google event on August 20 in New York, where we're expecting Google to unveil several new products across a range of categories. 

Last year's event took place in California, where Google unveiled the new Pixel 9 series, including the second-generation Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and the flagship Pixel 9 Pro XL. However, a year later, both categories are fiercely competitive, and Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is setting the benchmark for the best folding phone in the US. 

Read more