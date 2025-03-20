 Skip to main content
Find local concerts on Spotify through new playlist

Concerts Near You playlist on Spotify.
The next Sabrina Carpenter concert may arrive even closer than you think. Spotify has launched the Concerts Near You playlist to help you find when your favorite artists are performing in your hometown.

The music streaming platform announced in a press release Thursday that it is rolling out the new playlist to give listeners an idea of what concerts are coming up and where they’re playing based on who they’re listening to. The playlist is updated every Wednesday with 30 songs from artists you listen to frequently and those you don’t (because it only shows you songs from your favorite genres). Each song has a dropdown button that gives you details about a certain artist’s next concert date and venue, which then takes you to the event page for more details so that, if you plan on attending that concert, you can get tickets and mark the date on your calendar.

“There’s nothing worse than realizing that your favorite artist played your town last week,” Charlie Hellman, Spotify’s VP and Global Head of Music Product, said. “Concerts Near You solves for that. This new playlist not only makes it easier for fans to find shows nearby, but it also gives artists a powerful new way of selling more tickets and filling venues with the audiences who love their music most.”

Demonstration of Concerts Near You playlist on Spotify.
If you’re an avid concertgoer, here’s how you can use the Concerts Near You playlist to your advantage. Go to the search page and tap the Live Events tab. In the Live Event feed, toggle your preferred location to find concerts in the vicinity of your hometown and tap the Concerts Near You playlist. Scroll through the playlist until you find an artist you like whose song landed in the playlist and tap the dropdown button to find out where and when their next concert is held. Tap the info banner and you’ll be taken to the event page, where you can click on the link to get tickets, share the info with friends you want to bring with you, and save the date.

You can also save the Concerts Near You playlist to your Spotify library as a reminder to check out upcoming concerts near you. If you tap on any of the three genres listed at the beginning of the playlist, you’ll find concert dates from more artists that didn’t make it to the playlist at any given time.

