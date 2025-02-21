First iPhone 16e benchmark test reveals mostly good news

The iPhone 16e is now available for pre-order ahead of its release on February 28. As we approach this date, we are learning more about the device and how it compares to other models in the iPhone 16 series. So far, the news seems promising for anyone interested in an iPhone 16 series phone at a more affordable price.

First, a fresh Geekbench test has confirmed the new phone offers 8GB of RAM. This is the same number found in the regular iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB to work, so this makes sense.

Additionally, a recent regulatory filing in China, reported by MySmartPrice, indicates that the iPhone 16e will support fast charging of up to 29W. This specification appears consistent with the other models in the iPhone 16 lineup. Further testing will be needed to confirm this information.

The Geekbench test highlighted one area where the iPhone 16e falls short compared to the other models in the iPhone 16 series: its GPU performance. Apple uses a binned version of the A18 chip in the iPhone 16e, which has one fewer GPU core than the standard iPhone 16 models. Specifically, the iPhone 16e features a 4-core GPU, while the other iPhone 16 models are equipped with a 5-core GPU.

This difference is unlikely to impact everyday tasks on the new phone, such as checking email, browsing the web, or watching videos. However, users might notice a difference in graphics-intensive applications, particularly gaming.

As I mentioned on Thursday, the iPhone 16e shares more similarities with the iPhone 14 than the iPhone SE 3; it released both phones in the new iPhone lineup. For instance, it features a 6.1-inch OLED display and Face ID with a notch, among other characteristics more aligned with the iPhone 14.

More information about the iPhone 16e will undoubtedly emerge in the coming days, leading up to its official launch date. The phone starts at $599 and is available in black or white.