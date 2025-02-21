 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

First iPhone 16e benchmark test reveals mostly good news

By
A view of both long edges of the iPhone 16e
Apple

The iPhone 16e is now available for pre-order ahead of its release on February 28. As we approach this date, we are learning more about the device and how it compares to other models in the iPhone 16 series. So far, the news seems promising for anyone interested in an iPhone 16 series phone at a more affordable price.

First, a fresh Geekbench test has confirmed the new phone offers 8GB of RAM. This is the same number found in the regular iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB to work, so this makes sense.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, a recent regulatory filing in China, reported by MySmartPrice, indicates that the iPhone 16e will support fast charging of up to 29W. This specification appears consistent with the other models in the iPhone 16 lineup. Further testing will be needed to confirm this information.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Geekbench test highlighted one area where the iPhone 16e falls short compared to the other models in the iPhone 16 series: its GPU performance. Apple uses a binned version of the A18 chip in the iPhone 16e, which has one fewer GPU core than the standard iPhone 16 models. Specifically, the iPhone 16e features a 4-core GPU, while the other iPhone 16 models are equipped with a 5-core GPU.

This difference is unlikely to impact everyday tasks on the new phone, such as checking email, browsing the web, or watching videos. However, users might notice a difference in graphics-intensive applications, particularly gaming.

As I mentioned on Thursday, the iPhone 16e shares more similarities with the iPhone 14 than the iPhone SE 3; it released both phones in the new iPhone lineup. For instance, it features a 6.1-inch OLED display and Face ID with a notch, among other characteristics more aligned with the iPhone 14.

More information about the iPhone 16e will undoubtedly emerge in the coming days, leading up to its official launch date. The phone starts at $599 and is available in black or white.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The iPhone 16e hints at 5G limits for the iPhone 17 Air
Apple C1 modem

Apple announced the iPhone 16e earlier this week. As expected, the company's latest budget smartphone features its first custom-designed modem chip, known as the C1. However, this chip does not support ultra-fast mmWave 5G technology, indicating that another upcoming iPhone model may also lack this capability.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, expected to launch this fall alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, is also likely to include the C1 chip. This suggests that it too will probably not support mmWave 5G.

Read more
The iPhone 16e is crucial to the iPhone’s future, here’s why
Rear and front profile of the iPhone 16e

Apple has finally unveiled the new iPhone SE. Scratch that, the SE lineup is presumably dead and the latest member of the iPhone family is dubbed the iPhone 16e.

Designed to offer the best of the iPhone 16 series at a slightly more affordable price, the iPhone 16e brings a host of features found on its sibling devices, but it also brings something entirely new: it’s the first iPhone with the Apple C1 modem.

Read more
Does the iPhone 16e have a microSD card slot?
iPhone 16e in white.

Apple has unveiled the all-new iPhone 16e, a new $599 replacement for the iPhone SE line. The spiritual successor to the iPhone SE introduces several changes to the iPhone SE, including an OLED panel and Face ID, while jettisoning the Touch ID Home button and more prominent bezels.
Apple has long resisted certain hardware trends in the smartphone industry, and one of the most consistent omissions in its devices is expandable storage. Whether you’re considering a high-end iPhone or an entry-level model like the iPhone SE, your storage options consistently remain limited to what Apple provides out of the box. So, does the iPhone 16e break this trend and offer a microSD card slot?

Is there a microSD slot in the iPhone 16e?
If you were hoping to expand the storage of the iPhone 16e with a microSD card, you’re out of luck. Just like every iPhone before it, the iPhone 16e does not include a microSD card slot. Apple has never included expandable storage in any of its smartphones, and the iPhone 16e is no exception.

Read more