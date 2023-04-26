 Skip to main content
Hurry — Fitbit Versa 4, Charge 5 just had their prices slashed

Aaron Mamiit
There’s no shortage of smartwatch deals online, but if you want a fitness-focused wearable device, it’s highly recommended that you go for Fitbit product. You’re in luck because two of the brand’s most popular models — the Fitbit Charge 5 and the Fitbit Versa 4 — are currently on sale. Fitbit deals usually don’t last long, so you need to hurry with completing your purchase if you don’t want miss this chance to get either one for cheaper than usual.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $135, was $150

A Fitbit Charge 5 displaying the home screen on a wearer opening a door.
Yoona Wagener / Digital Trends

The Fitbit Charge 5 is in our list of the best fitness trackers as the top budget option because it’s extremely feature-packed for such an affordable wearable device. It offers 20 exercise modes, several of which start automatically once it detects the activity, with built-in GPS that tracks your pace and distance when you’re outdoors. The Fitbit Charge 5 can monitor your blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, and heart rate variability, among several important health metrics, all of which are displayed on its colorful touchscreen. The device can last up to seven days on a single charge, and you won’t mind wearing it for long periods of time because of its stylish and comfortable design. Signing up for a Fitbit Premium membership unlocks even more features, including a Daily Readiness Score that states whether you’re ready to exercise or if you need to get some rest.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $200, was $230

Compared with the Fitbit Charge 5, the Fitbit Versa 4 looks more like a traditional smartwatch with its rectangular AMOLED touchscreen, but it retains the brand’s fitness-focused features. The wearable device can track more than 40 exercise modes with built-in GPS, in addition to a comprehensive list of health-related data such as your heart rate and SpO2. Between the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Versa 3, the latest model is a definite upgrade with an improved operating system, twice the number of exercise modes, and a slimmer body with a mechanical button. The smartwatch works with Amazon’s Alexa to accept voice commands for different functions, and it can last more than six days before requiring a recharge. You can also access Google Maps through the Fitbit Versa 4 to help with navigation during your outdoor runs.

