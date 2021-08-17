Samsung has announced the Galaxy A52s 5G, an upgrade over the A52 5G it released earlier in the year. The new phone comes with a powerful Snapdragon 778G chip, as well as a new color option.

If you’ve seen the A52 5G, you’ve seen this phone. It’s styled similarly to the S21 series, square camera module and all. There’s a nice, big 6.5-inch Full HD OLED screen with a 120Hz processor, an on-screen fingerprint sensor inside that display, a 4,500mAh battery, and a set of quad cameras that follows the usual midrange trope of two useful cameras and two throwaway ones.

The main difference is the new Snapdragon 778G chip. An upgrade over the Snapdragon 750G in the A52 5G, Samsung is beefing up the power of the A52 5G so users can play games with less lag and whiz through the phone with aplomb, not that lag was an issue with the older model. The 778 also powers phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G and the Motorola Edge 20, positioning the Samsung A52s 5G as a rival to them. The more visible change is the new color option, called Awesome Mint.

When it initially came out, Digital Trends reviewed the Galaxy A52 5G and found it to be a very competent midrange phone. Well, far more than competent. “The excellent Samsung Galaxy A52 5G pulls off a clever trick — it looks great, does everything you need, takes good photos, and has two-day battery life, but keeps a reasonable price tag,” our review concluded.

The A52s builds on a solid foundation and throws a lot more power at it, arguably undercutting the reveal of the Pixel 5a 5G by adding in niceties like 120Hz, a more powerful chip, and a lot more color.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy A52s 5G in the U.K. for 409 British pounds ($562), and it will be made available for pre-order on August 24, with shipments beginning on September 3. No U.S. availability has been announced.

