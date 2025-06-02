 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

S25 Edge bend test: Does Samsung’s thinnest phone hold together?

By
"Thinnest Samsung Ever" - WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG?!

Samsung’s recently released Galaxy S25 Edge is thin. Very thin. In fact, with a thickness of just 5.8mm, it’s the slimmest Galaxy S series smartphone to date. 

The handset’s leanness had popular tech YouTuber Zack Nelson — he of JerryRigEverything — wondering: “Is it going to turn into a Flip 6 if I put it into my back pocket?”

Nelson’s phone durability test famously involves lots of scraping and scratching on a phone’s display and frame. A naked flame is also deployed to see how the screen stands up against extreme heat. And then, at the end, he bends the phone using his bare hands to see … well … if it manages to stay intact, or, in the case of some of the handsets he’s tested, if it snaps in two.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

“My understanding of this physical world we live in makes me think that this should be a very easy snap, with some glorious carnage and sparks and battery juice seeping out of the cracks of our newly obliterated S25 Edge,” Nelson says as he begins applying pressure to the phone’s back panel.

And, impressively, it remains intact. 

When he bends it from the front, however, you can see the back panel slightly separating from the frame, at a point just above the power button. But that’s it. The Galaxy S25 Edge stays in one piece and continues to function in the usual way. 

“The Galaxy S25 will not bend or break even under very extreme circumstances,” Nelson concludes. 

In an upcoming video, he’s going to look under the hood to find out precisely how Samsung constructed the phone to make it so strong.

Now that the Galaxy S25 Edge has been shown to have a sturdy build, attention will switch to Apple’s rumored rival handset, the iPhone Air, which should drop this fall. No doubt Apple engineers have been bending the Air every which way to test its structural integrity. After all, they desperately want it to avoid a wince-inducing disintegration in Nelson’s, or anyone else’s, durability test. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch event
Close-up view of the camera module on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung is about to launch its most ambitious smartphone in years later this week, one that brings back the fondly remembered “Edge” moniker. The Korean electronics giant’s next offering is the Galaxy S25 Edge, an ultra-slim phone that was first showcased earlier this year and will finally get the full launch treatment. 

The online event kicks off at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET on May 12 for those of you in the US, instead of multiple on-ground events across different regions.

Read more
Does Nothing’s new CMF phone bend or break in durability test?
The CMF Phone 2 Pro undergoes a durability test.

Nothing’s new CMF Phone 2 Pro has been very warmly received since its launch last month, with many loving it for its fun design and decent specs for a handset costing just $279.

A new Android phone like this was always going to attract the attention of YouTuber Zack Nelson -- he of JerryRigEverything -- who’s just dropped a new durability video featuring Nothing’s latest budget device.

Read more
I took 4000 photos with Galaxy S25 Ultra, here’s why it’s good and bad
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The battle for Ultra phones has heated up this year, with every company aiming to launch a phone that can compete with the camera prowess of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung’s latest camera behemoth features four cameras: a 200MP main sensor paired with a 50MP ultrawide and two telephoto lenses. One camera has a 10MP sensor offering 3x optical zoom, while the other has a 50MP sensor complete with 5x optical zoom.

Read more