S25 Edge bend test: Does Samsung’s thinnest phone hold together?

Samsung’s recently released Galaxy S25 Edge is thin. Very thin. In fact, with a thickness of just 5.8mm, it’s the slimmest Galaxy S series smartphone to date.

The handset’s leanness had popular tech YouTuber Zack Nelson — he of JerryRigEverything — wondering: “Is it going to turn into a Flip 6 if I put it into my back pocket?”

Nelson’s phone durability test famously involves lots of scraping and scratching on a phone’s display and frame. A naked flame is also deployed to see how the screen stands up against extreme heat. And then, at the end, he bends the phone using his bare hands to see … well … if it manages to stay intact, or, in the case of some of the handsets he’s tested, if it snaps in two.

“My understanding of this physical world we live in makes me think that this should be a very easy snap, with some glorious carnage and sparks and battery juice seeping out of the cracks of our newly obliterated S25 Edge,” Nelson says as he begins applying pressure to the phone’s back panel.

And, impressively, it remains intact.

When he bends it from the front, however, you can see the back panel slightly separating from the frame, at a point just above the power button. But that’s it. The Galaxy S25 Edge stays in one piece and continues to function in the usual way.

“The Galaxy S25 will not bend or break even under very extreme circumstances,” Nelson concludes.

In an upcoming video, he’s going to look under the hood to find out precisely how Samsung constructed the phone to make it so strong.

Now that the Galaxy S25 Edge has been shown to have a sturdy build, attention will switch to Apple’s rumored rival handset, the iPhone Air, which should drop this fall. No doubt Apple engineers have been bending the Air every which way to test its structural integrity. After all, they desperately want it to avoid a wince-inducing disintegration in Nelson’s, or anyone else’s, durability test.