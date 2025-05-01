 Skip to main content
Galaxy S25 Edge announcement date is confirmed, and it’s better than expected

By
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Video
The Sinza / YouTube

Not much of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge remains a secret. Samsung proudly showcased the design at least twice at two major events, and an outpouring of leaks has enforced a good impression of what to expect from the soon-to-launch thin-and-light phone. While its launch remains certain, and at the mercy of unconfirmed and conflicting rumors, a fresh new leak gives a convincingly good idea of when the phone launches finally.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared an official-looking poster, which potentially hints at the Galaxy S25 Edge launch. The tagline in use, “Beyond slim,” fits the phone perfectly, following previous leaks suggesting it would be just 5.8 in thickness (excluding the camera bump). The poster also points at the launch date of “13 maggio 2025,” where “maggio” is the Italian name for the month of May.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaked poster.
X / Evan Blass

With Blass’ exceptional track record, the leak nearly confirms a launch for May 13, as recently indicated in a news report out of Korea. Samsung’s seemingly intentional use of Italian in the poster, however, contradicts the earlier report which said the May 13 date is reserved for launches in South Korea, while other regions will get their announcements a week later. Blass’ leak, instead, indicates global launches might synchronize, which should bring the phone to the markets sooner than we thought previously.

As for the specifications revealed through earlier leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be stocked with the same overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the other S25 models. Despite the thin-and-light profile, the phone will swank a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. There are two cameras instead of the usual three, with Samsung presumably skipping out on a telephoto camera — through the 200MP primary will be onboard for most of the photography duties. Meanwhile, the battery will go under the lathe for a slimmer build, leading to a smaller capacity that even the base Galaxy S25.

We expect this leak to be true and, therefore, shouldn’t have to wait much longer to learn everything about this slick new model that Samsung aims to pit against Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Samsung’s One UI 7 update makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra feel like new
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

I’d been refreshing the Software Update menu on my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for a few days, expectantly waiting for One UI 7 to arrive. Then, on the morning of April 10, it was suddenly available and I eagerly installed it. Samsung’s One UI 7 software over Android 15 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a big success, but what would it be like on 2024’s flagship Galaxy phone?
Not a massive update?

To my surprise, the One UI 7 update on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is modestly sized, and took less than three minutes to download and install on my phone. It did so without any issue too, and aside from a few setup screens to navigate through — one for accessing Google Gemini, and another showing the new Galaxy AI features — my phone was operational again in moments.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may get a brand new camera upgrade
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera.

Samsung may be working on upgrading the Galaxy S25 Ultra's already complex, high performance camera system for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, by replacing one of its multiple cameras with a brand new sensor. Before we get into it, you should know the details come from information apparently taken from a prototype of the future Galaxy phone, and is therefore not only a little unclear, but also subject to change. That said, here’s what we know. 

For reference, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has four cameras on the back — a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP 5x optical telephoto, and a 10MP 3x optical telephoto. Samsung is expected to continue using the 200MP main, 50MP wide-angle, and 50MP 5x telephoto, but is potentially doing something different with the 10MP 3x zoom according to the PandaFlashPro X account, a known source of mobile industry information.

Here’s why you might not be able to purchase a Galaxy S25 Edge right away
Galaxy S25 Edge TV and sign at Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge is set to launch in the coming weeks. However, according to leaker Ice Universe, the phone will initially be available in only South Korea and China.

Teased by Samsung at the MWC Barcelona conference in January, the Galaxy S25 Edge was already expected to be in short supply. Last month, a report noted that only 40,000 units would be available at launch. By contrast, Samsung sold 1 million regular Galaxy S25 units in Korea within the first 21 days on the market. According to a report from SamMobile, however, Samsung plans to manufacture up to 3 million Galaxy S25 Edge units, ensuring a global launch sooner rather than later.

