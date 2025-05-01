Galaxy S25 Edge announcement date is confirmed, and it’s better than expected

Not much of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge remains a secret. Samsung proudly showcased the design at least twice at two major events, and an outpouring of leaks has enforced a good impression of what to expect from the soon-to-launch thin-and-light phone. While its launch remains certain, and at the mercy of unconfirmed and conflicting rumors, a fresh new leak gives a convincingly good idea of when the phone launches finally.

Leaker Evan Blass has shared an official-looking poster, which potentially hints at the Galaxy S25 Edge launch. The tagline in use, “Beyond slim,” fits the phone perfectly, following previous leaks suggesting it would be just 5.8 in thickness (excluding the camera bump). The poster also points at the launch date of “13 maggio 2025,” where “maggio” is the Italian name for the month of May.

With Blass’ exceptional track record, the leak nearly confirms a launch for May 13, as recently indicated in a news report out of Korea. Samsung’s seemingly intentional use of Italian in the poster, however, contradicts the earlier report which said the May 13 date is reserved for launches in South Korea, while other regions will get their announcements a week later. Blass’ leak, instead, indicates global launches might synchronize, which should bring the phone to the markets sooner than we thought previously.

As for the specifications revealed through earlier leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S25 Edge will be stocked with the same overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the other S25 models. Despite the thin-and-light profile, the phone will swank a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. There are two cameras instead of the usual three, with Samsung presumably skipping out on a telephoto camera — through the 200MP primary will be onboard for most of the photography duties. Meanwhile, the battery will go under the lathe for a slimmer build, leading to a smaller capacity that even the base Galaxy S25.

We expect this leak to be true and, therefore, shouldn’t have to wait much longer to learn everything about this slick new model that Samsung aims to pit against Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air.