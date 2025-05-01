 Skip to main content
Galaxy S25 Edge leak reveals a look that’s almost iPhone Air like

By
Galaxy S25 Edge
WinFuture

Two highly anticipated smartphone models are set to launch before the end of the year: Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and Apple’s iPhone 17 Air. Newly released images of the Galaxy S25 Edge, scheduled to arrive this month, reveal a striking resemblance to rumored images of the iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to hit the market in September.

The Galaxy S25 Edge, which Samsung teased earlier this year, will arrive on May 13. When the phone launches, it’s expected to be one of the thinnest smartphones in the world.

As seen in the latest images, courtesy of WinFuture, the new phone is indeed thin, likely measuring just 5.85 millimeters in thickness. It’s anticipated to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution and a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hertz.

On the back, there should be a vertically placed dual camera system, featuring a 200MP primary sensor for high-quality photography and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, there should be a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. It will come with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

Galaxy S25 Edge.
WinFuture

Now, lets turn to the iPhone 17 Air.

If the latest rumors are to be believed, this phone should be about 5.5mm thick, feature a 6.6-inch LTPO display, and be powered by the upcoming Apple A19 chipset. The first-generation iPhone Air should offer a single rear camera instead of a dual rear camera like the one on the Galaxy S25 Edge. The camera placement on the back of the phone should be horizontal, which might remind many of the Google Pixel 9.

When viewed from the side, the iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Edge also look similar:

iPhone 17 Air vs Galaxy S25 Edge by the side.
Side views of the iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Edge FrontPage/WinFuture

Clearly, the phones don’t share the same appearance. However, when you combine the design of each phone with its probable specifications, the similarity is striking. Naturally, when discussing slim phones, just how different can they really appear? Not much.

When the Galaxy S25 Edge arrives, it will become the fourth phone in the Galaxy S25 series, which also includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be announced in September alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

