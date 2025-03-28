 Skip to main content
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is up to $90 off as new features land

By
Starting an activity on the Garmin Vivoactive 5.
Mark Jansen / Digital Trends

Garmin is making waves today. First things first: Garmin has just launched Garmin Connect+, a paid tier of their health tracking service that gives AI insights, more challenges, and extra features for Garmin watch wearers. Despite some community pushback, there are no deprecated features from the free tier, making this a strict upgrade. Then, we’ve also seen the Garmin Vivoactive 5 go on sale for up to $91 off the base price. The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is typically $300, but we’re seeing it offered for $220. That’s a savings of $80. But, you can get a white one from Amazon for just $209, a savings of $91, or a black one from Walmart for just $215, a savings of $85. Choose your favorite retailer and tap the button below to start shopping, or keep reading for more info on the Garmin Vivoactive 5.

Why you should buy a Garmin Vivoactive 5

Garmin’s Vivoactive 5 is a comfortable, stylish, and easy to use smartwatch. With around 11 days of battery life, you’ll get a good picture into your rhythms at periods of a week or more at a time. The watch analyzes your sleep and energy levels, giving you advice on when to go to sleep and when to wake up for an optimal you. And, of course, there are sports and training apps included within the watch, with special workouts made explicitly for those that need to use a wheelchair. This is a smartwatch made for a wide variety of people and is a safe gift.

Let’s loop back around for a moment to that new subscription service. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we praised the smartwatch for a handful of things that included its AMOLED display and great battery life. We even called it an Apple Watch alternative. But there’s one more item in the “Pros” list that needs to be looked at again in light of recent events, “No subscription needed.” That’s still true and the features discussed in the review are still present. It’s just that now you can pay for extras. In other words, this is still one of the best smartwatches and it is only getting better with a subscription, not worse. There is no subscription required for legacy features of the Garmin Vivoactive 5.

Grab a Garmin Vivoactive 5 for less today when you tap one of the buttons below. Generally speaking, the smartwatches are marked down by $80 from the typical $300, making them $220. But, if you want a white one you can get it for $209 if you shop at Amazon and if you want a black one Walmart will fix you up with a price of $215. With such a big discount applied, however, you should probably just get the color that suits you best.

John Alexander
In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we called it a “winner,” citing its “excellent health tracking” and “long battery life,” as well as its “gorgeous AMOLED display.” The Garmin Vivoactive 5 may not be in our look at the best Garmins but it's still a fantastic option.

The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro isn’t in our look at the best Garmin watches, but it’s a high-end model that will suit active plans you have in mind for 2025. The watch has a large 1.4-inch display in a resilient 51mm fiber-reinforced polymer case. It has a titanium bezel, so it looks great and can take some bumps without bruising. It has a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens that uses the sun’s energy for weeks of battery life when in smartwatch mode.

