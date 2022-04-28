Private 5G networks are dramatically changing the way many industries operate, and now 5G is also transforming the hospitality industry. A Florida hotel has just become one of the first in the U.S. to deploy private 5G technology to deliver high-speed wireless access to its guests and unify all of its amenities.

Working in collaboration with private wealth management advisory firm GFO Investments and AirSpan Networks, the Gale South Beach is rolling out a private 5G network solution that it hopes will serve as a model for the rest of the hospitality industry.

The hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton property in Miami Beach, already boasts numerous innovative high-tech amenities for its guests. For example, a Google Nest Hub in each room allows guests to order room service with a simple “Hey Google” request.

The new private 5G network will further enhance the guest experience by offering seamless network coverage throughout the entire facility, both indoors and outdoors.

This means that guests will have access to the hotel’s network and digital amenities whether they’re in their room, visiting one of the dining outlets, or hanging out by the rooftop pool.

The private 5G network will also be used to help tie together the integrated technology within the hotel, including each guest’s in-room Google Nest Hub. They’ll be able to use a hotel-provided app to monitor and control what’s going on in their room no matter where they are on the property.

“This new technology will provide hotel guests with the fastest and most responsive digital connectivity available, impacting both guest engagement and hotel operations,” said Russell Galbut, chairman of GFO Investments. “Launching at the Gale South Beach will open new doors for hoteliers, enabling operators to revolutionize their offerings with new technology, both in-room and across hotel campuses.”

The private 5G network will also be used by hotel staff to keep them connected with voice and data applications that will work no matter where they happen to be. This includes intranet and internet access applications and Push to Talk (PTT) services.

The 5G advantage for hospitality

Large hotels and resorts face many of the same problems as university and industrial campuses. They have too much territory to effectively and reliably cover with traditional Wi-Fi networks.

However, these challenges are magnified in the hospitality industry. Hotels are expected to deliver best-in-class service to their guests, from the check-in counter to the in-room amenities and hotel facilities.

Handling the busy environment of a large resort is something that 5G technology is ideally suited for. Extensive range, lower latency, and the ability to handle many more devices mean that hotel operators don’t have to worry about network congestion, lagging connections, or dead spots that are more typical of Wi-Fi networks.

Using 5G, hotel systems can rapidly communicate with each other wirelessly, allowing for faster automated check-in and check-out procedures improved in-room services, and reduced waiting times.

The Gale South Beach also expects that its high-speed 5G network will address many of the challenges guests have had in the past when trying to set up videoconferences and virtual meetings.

