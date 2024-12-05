Google’s December 2024 Pixel Drop just arrived with a boatload of new features

Table of Contents Table of Contents New features for all Android users Other new features just for Pixels Pixel Watch and Fitbit The rest of the Pixel portfolio

It’s December, and that means a big new update for your Android phone, as well as even more goodies if you’re a Google Pixel user.

Google is officially rolling out its December 2024 Pixel Drop, and there’s a lot to go over. From new features for all Android users to a few things exclusive to Pixels, here’s the lowdown on what’s new.

New features for all Android users

One of the biggest new features that is now available for all Android users is Expressive Captions. This feature automatically captures the intensity and emotional tone of how someone is speaking, just from the volume, tone, and sounds rather than words. For example, these expressive captions may describe something as, “The whispering of a juicy secret, the cheers and applause of a big win, and the groaning after a dad joke.” Expressive Captions will be available systemwide on all apps.

Accessibility features are getting a boost as well with Gemini-enhanced audio image descriptions. Image Q&A in Lookout now uses Gemini 1.5 Pro to provide visually impaired users with richer, more helpful image descriptions than previous versions. You can also ask follow-up questions for image descriptions.

There are some smaller updates, too. Google Gemini extensions for Spotify, Messaging, Calling, and Utilities are fully rolling out. Google has also updated its Gemini extension for Google Maps. Additionally, there’s a new QR code option for Quick Share that should make it even easier to share files with friends.

Other new features just for Pixels

If you have a Google Pixel, you’ll also get more features in this Google Pixel Drop update. If you have a Pixel 6 through a Pixel 9, here’s what else you can expect.

In addition to the Gemini extensions, as mentioned previously, Pixel devices will get Saved Info with Gemini. This feature gives users more personalized responses from Gemini thanks to the new saved info feature. Gemini can remember your interests and preferences to provide more helpful and relevant responses. Gemini Live is also expanding to more languages. These features are available on Pixel 6 and later.

Call Screen utilizes Gemini Nano to screen incoming calls, and this Feature Drop update now adds more suggestions for contextual, easy-tap replies. There’s also the ability to peek into the conversation between the caller and the AI agent when Call Screen kicks in, and you can answer or decline a call at any time. The Call Screen update is exclusive to the Pixel 9 lineup for now.

With the Pixel 9 series, Google added the very useful Pixel Screenshots app. With this update, you can now use Circle to Search to look something up and then save that to Pixel Screenshots to refer back to later, making this perfectly timed for holiday shopping.

Pixel Screenshots will automatically categorize your screenshots and provide helpful suggested actions. Screenshots of tickets, boarding passes, or credit cards will now automatically get added to Google Wallet, too.

If you have a Pixel 6 or later, you can easily find their photos and videos to share on Snapchat. Rather than just having to scroll indefinitely, you now see all folders, favorites, and cloud photos with the Snapchat Photo Picker. Those with a Pixel 9 device can now capture and share Ultra HDR photos on Instagram.

Google Pixel Fold and Pixel Fold 9 Pro Fold users also have some extras. Now you can use Dual Screen on the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Portrait Mode, so every shot can be previewed before capture. Made You Look, which puts a fun animation on the outer screen to get the attention of little kids, is now expanding to the original Pixel Fold. And Joy from Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out is now available on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Other updates include:

Pixel Studio stickers are now available on Gboard.

The Clear Voice mode is now available for Pixel Recorder.

Simple View is a new mode that increases font size and touch sensitivity for easier navigation.

Pixel Watch and Fitbit

Pixel Watch and Fitbit users are also getting some nice additions with this massive Feature Drop.

The Pixel Watch 3’s Live View feature, which lets you see a live view from your Nest Cam, is now available for the Pixel Watch 2. The Pixel Watch 3’s Loss of Pulse Detection is also now available in Germany and Portugal.

Runners will also appreciate the expansion of Cardio Load and Target Load, which were previously exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3. It’s now expanded to all Pixel Watches, Fitbit Sense 1/2, Fitbit Versa 2/3/4, Fitbit Charge 5/6, Fitbit Inspire 2/3, and Fitbit Luxe.

The rest of the Pixel portfolio

Finally, we have tablets. Pixel Tablet users can now use Google’s free built-in VPN. Previously, this was only on Pixel phones. With Google’s VPN service, you can encrypt and secure your data connection for web browsing, private messages and photos, health information, banking details, location data, and more.

Another new feature on Pixel Tablets is lock screen widgets. Just swipe right from the lock screen to access your Pixel Tablet widgets. This is great for controlling smart home devices, timers, music, and more.

Lastly, Fall Detection and Car Crash Detection, both features you don’t necessarily want to use, have been expanded to Germany. Fall Detection is now available on all generations of Pixel Watch, and Car Crash Detection is on all Pixel Phones and Pixel Watch 2/3 in Germany.