Welcome to our Google IO 2025 live blog, where we’re bringing you all the latest from the search giant’s opening keynote at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

Google is expected to speak about a whole host of products and services, with Gemini AI likely to be a major focus, with appearances from Android 16, WearOS 6 and Android XR all tipped to happen.

Google IO 2025 keynote live blog

Live Last updated May 20, 2025 10:13 AM