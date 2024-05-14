 Skip to main content
Google Lens now works with videos, and it’s super impressive

By
Google Gemini on smartphone.
Google

Google just showed off a new Google Lens video search feature at Google I/O 2024. With it, you can do a Google search just by recording a video with your phone.

In the demo on stage with Rose Yao, she is troubleshooting some issues she’s having with a record player she recently bought. She doesn’t know what make or model it is, and the needle won’t stay on the record when it’s playing. She is trying to troubleshoot the issue with it but has no idea where to start. With the new Google Lens video search, just taking a short video and uploading it allows you to search for an answer.

Rose Yao on Google I/O 2024 stage.
Google

Previously, Google Lens only captured still images, but now you can ask your question using video and audio. The Google Lens video search uses multimodal input, which is a big focus for Google Search right now. Once the video is uploaded, it is broken down frame by frame.

So, in the record player problem example, Google Search was able to identify the specific record player in question and then combed through the internet to find relevant information on how to fix the issue of the needle not staying. This information then goes into the AI Overview and gives step-by-step troubleshooting tips.

Google Gemini on iOS and Android.
Google

Google also showed off Google Astra, which is a generative AI with vision, text, and speech capabilities that uses your smartphone camera to make sense of the world around you. Google AI overviews will be rolling out to everyone in the U.S. starting today.

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
A new Google Pixel 8a leak just revealed three huge upgrades
The Google Pixel 7a in a person's hand.

We're likely just a couple of months away from Google's next big smartphone release — the Google Pixel 8a. Thanks to a new report revealing a few of the Pixel 8a's possible specifications, it looks like Google's next budget phone should give us some big hardware upgrades.

We'll start with the chipset. According to the report from Android Authority, the Pixel 8a will be powered by Google's Tensor G3 chip. This has been the assumed chip of choice for the Pixel 8a, but it's still reassuring to have it reiterated in this report. Although not the best mobile platform out there, the Tensor G3 proved to be a significant upgrade over the Tensor G2 (the chip inside the Google Pixel 7a) when it debuted in the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro last October.

Read more
We finally know the exact date of Google I/O 2024
The Google I/O 2023 logo outside Mountain View.

Google I/O is one of the biggest tech events of the year. With updates everything from Android to Google Search and (more recently) new Pixel hardware, it's one of those events you just can't miss.

Google always holds its I/O conference around the same time each year, typically in early May. However, the exact date is kept secret until a couple of months beforehand. Now, we know exactly when Google I/O 2024 is taking place.

Read more
Google just redesigned one of its biggest apps, and it’s bad
Google Chat app on the Play Store.

Google Chat — Google's business-oriented messaging platform that is similar to Slack and Microsoft Teams — just got a big update for its Android and iOS apps. The update dramatically changes how you navigate the app and, uh, well, it sure is something.

Google Chat's mobile app used to be broken up into two pages: Chat (direct messages between you and other users) and Spaces (larger chat rooms for multiple people). As with most apps, you switched between these with a navigation bar at the bottom of your screen.

Read more