 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Messages can now be your notes app. Please don’t do that

By
The Google Messages app on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Google Messages recently got an update that allows Android users to use it as a notes app as well as a regular messaging app. This update flew under the radar until Android Authority reported on it last Friday, saying that people can now send long messages, high-quality media, and other content to themselves via RCS messaging, freeing them of the restrictions imposed by its predecessor, SMS messaging. While that is a useful upgrade on paper, it’s not a good idea in practice.

A lot of people use messaging apps as a substitute for the original notes app pre-installed in their phones. The problem is text messages sent through RCS are not encrypted, let alone messages sent to yourself, posing a host of security issues. Not long after Apple adopted cross-platform RCS messaging with Android late last year, a group of Chinese hackers called Salt Typhoon launched a cyberattack on U.S. communications networks, leading the FBI and CISA warning Americans to use encrypted messaging platforms, especially if messages are being sent from Apple to Android and vice versa.

Recommended Videos

With that in mind, I don’t recommend using Google Messages as a notes app. If you don’t like the notes app that came with your phone and insist on using a messaging app to make notes to yourself, as it were, I have some other suggestions.

Related

Alternative messaging apps to use as a notes app

One of the most secure messaging apps you can use as a notes app is Signal. It’s grown in popularity for its top-notch security and the fact that it’s not always used for chatting with friends and family. It offers end-to-end encryption by default, and it always asks for your password and identity every time you log into Signal so that your content is protected from the prying eyes of those around you and hackers. Signal is mostly used by journalists, activists, and whistleblowers to protect themselves from the harassment and persecution they deal with on social media platforms.

Another popular messaging app to use for note-taking is WhatsApp. Most people mainly use it to get in touch with friends and family living in other countries to avoid paying high phone bills from long-distance calls and messages, depending on their carrier. Now some users are increasingly using it to make notes to themselves so long as they connect their account to their phone number. WhatsApp also offers end-to-end encryption so that no one can read what you wrote. Not even Meta, who owns the platform along with Facebook and Instagram.

Strflow is an under-the-radar notes app that doubles as a journal. It’s an iOS-exclusive notes app that organizes everything you write down into a timeline, and you can add pictures, links, and tags to all your notes to add context when you come back to them later on. It encrypts everything you write down into iCloud if you subscribe to Strflow Plus for $1.49 a month or $14.99. You can try it out free for two weeks to see if it’ll be a good fit.

The last app I recommend is not so much a messaging app as it is a journaling app, but it deserves an honorable mention: Day One. It kind of works like Strflow, except every entry is organized from latest to oldest. End-to-end encryption is enabled by default, and the encryption key is stored in your phone and iCloud, so your diary entries — and your notes — are safe just like your padlocked diary in the real world. I started using this one last year to save money on regular journals I may not finish writing in. My only qualm is I have to pay $35 a year for some extra features.

Whichever one of these apps you choose, they’ll do a much better job of keeping the notes you make to yourself stay safe and secure. Especially if the notes you jot down contain highly sensitive information.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
Sending photos via RCS is about to get better in Google Messages
Emoji reactions on Google Messages running on OnePlus 11.

Have you ever taken a jaw-dropping photo, only for it to lose a bit of something when you send it to friends? A lot of messaging services compress images to reduce bandwidth consumption. While useful in practice, it does make it harder to send images at full resolution — but that could soon be a thing of the past. Google Messages is apparently gaining the ability to send images without losing any quality at all.

In an APK teardown, the team at Android Authority discovered a feature hidden within the code that will let you choose what resolution you want to send a photo at. If this sounds a bit familiar, it's because WhatsApp has the same feature.

Read more
The Google Messages app is getting a few important safety features
google messages scam identity fraud package delivery spam features detect

Google’s software theme for 2024 has been safety. With the arrival of Android 15, the company added a host of anti-theft measures for phones, and later locked the Find My system behind biometric check. Next in line is the Messages app.

Earlier today, the company announced enhanced scam detection, putting special focus on package delivery scams and job frauds. Package delivery frauds have been on the rise lately, and they are being used for everything from brushing scams to those extorting money in the name of fake package delivery problems.

Read more
This Google app will make your Pixel look more like an iPhone
A person holding the Google Pixel 9.

As Google's Pixel line of phones has grown over the years, some fans have pointed out the increasing resemblance to the iPhone. The rounded edges, sleek design, and raised camera bump are all reminiscent of Apple's iconic device — especially with the newest Google Pixel 9.

Now, it looks like even the incoming call screen of the Google Phone app will be taking on an iPhone-like appearance. This is according to an APK breakdown by Android Authority.

Read more