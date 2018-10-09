Digital Trends
Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate — our first look at all Google's new devices

Christian de Looper
Google has unveiled the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, its next-generation Android phones that could be the ones to beat for 2018 and into the new year.

Along with the Pixel 3 line, Google also took the wraps off of the new Pixel Slate, a tablet that features the company’s Chrome OS operating system, and works with the new Pixel Slate Keyboard — though you won’t get the $200 keyboard in the box with the device. And, it showed off a new Pixel Stand, which charges the Pixel 3 wirelessly and turns it somewhat into a Google Assistant-powered hub. Not to mention the Google Home Hub, a new Google Assistant-powered smart display that can control your smart home and offer up information when you need it.

We were on hand for Google’s October 9 New York event, where the company showcased the new set of devices and what they had to offer. Not only were we there, but we took a bunch of photos — many of which you can check out below.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL largely stole the show at the event — and for good reason. They feature the latest Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 845, coupled with 4GB of RAM, an upgraded 12.2-megapixel camera on the back, and a new dual-sensor front-facing camera on the front. On the Google Pixel 3, that front-facing camera is included in the forehead — while on the Pixel 3 XL, it’s found in a somewhat tall notch. Both devices come in three colors — Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink.

Google Pixel Stand

At its core, the Pixel Stand is a Qi-enabled wireless charger — but it does a whole lot more than that too. The Google Pixel Stand essentially turns the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL into an Assistant-powered display. You’ll see information related to your day and calendar events on the display, plus you can ask Google Assistant to perform different functions, control your smart home, and more.

Google Pixel Slate

Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google also unveiled the new Pixel Slate — its most recent take on a Chrome OS-powered tablet. The new device supports the Pixel Slate Keyboard, which is a folio-style keyboard that’s sold for $200. The Pixel Slate is described by Google as its vision for the future of Chrome OS, delivering a high level of productivity in a mobile form-factor. The device starts at $599 and will be available in a few different configurations, though the base model comes with an Intel Celeron processor, and options range up to an Intel Core i7 chip. Prices range up to $1,599 — putting the device in some serious competition with other premium tablets and 2-in-1s.

Google Home Hub

Google Home Hub
Google Home Hub
Google Home Hub
Google Home Hub
Google Home Hub
The Google Home Hub is essentially Google’s version of the Amazon Echo Show, and displays all the Assistant-powered information that you could need. You’ll get things like upcoming appointments, calendar information, and more — plus you’ll be able to do things like control your smart home devices straight from the Home Hub’s interface. When it comes to pricing, the Google Home Hub comes in at $150.

