This Google Pixel 7 price leak is bad news for the iPhone 14

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

As we’ve gotten closer to the launch window for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we’ve had something of a drip-feed of information both from official announcements from Google as well as unofficial information in the form of leaks. A new leak now provides some unconfirmed information about the pricing of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

According to Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, the Pixel 7 will retail starting at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro will start at $899. These prices are exactly in line with what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro cost when they launched last year, so it’s nice to see that Google is likely staying the course as other flagship devices are starting to see price hikes.

A Man holds a white Google Pixel 7 Pro in his hands.
Digital Trends Graphic/Google

If it’s true that Google is keeping the new Pixel prices the same as in previous years, it would drastically contrast against the recently released iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, the two devices that are some of Google’s biggest competition in the space. Since the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro start at $799 and $999, respectively, the fact that the base Pixel 7 model retails for $200 less makes it a solid choice for anyone looking to stay current with their smartphone without breaking the bank.

Obviously, that’s not to say that one device is inherently better than the other based solely on their prices; however, it’s simply a fact that the buy-in cost for the Pixel is much lower than that of the iPhone. Neither Google nor Apple has increased their prices from last year’s models, so the contrast is still starker than ever if the leak is true.

Google recently announced that pre-orders for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would be going live on October 6 in a lighthearted video teasing the design of the Pixel 7 Pro. That’s the same day Google is hosting its next Made by Google hardware event, meaning you won’t have to wait long at all to pre-order the phones once Google shares all the official details. And assuming this pricing leak is correct, you won’t have to save up a ridiculous amount of money, either.

