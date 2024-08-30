The new Google Pixel phone lineup has been released, featuring the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is the company’s second foldable device.

The early reviews are pretty good on the handsets that are available, as they typically are for new Google Pixels.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Google Pixel 9 or 9 Pro or 9 Pro XL

Despite the positive reviews, early adopters may encounter some issues with their new phones. Although these issues are minor and infrequent, they can still be frustrating, especially after making an expensive purchase. Let’s take a closer look at these issues and discuss the best ways to resolve them.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL’s wireless charging isn’t working

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is reported to have wireless charging issues, with users on Google Forum and Reddit describing the charging as inconsistent. Interestingly, one of the biggest complaints is that charging with Google’s Pixel Stand is troublesome at best.

Google has not officially commented on this issue. However, at least one Reddit user stated that the company has acknowledged this as a known bug that's currently being looked at by company engineers. If this is accurate, a software update should address this sooner rather than later.

Until then, there's a few things you can do to perhaps better the situation.

Solutions:

First, make sure you're using a supported wireless charger. This might sound obvious, but wireless chargers aren't all created equally, and some output more power than others.

Consider purchasing a second-generation Pixel Stand. Despite some early reported issues, having the official stand will ensure that you’ll achieve the 23 watts of charging Google promises for compatible Pixel phones, including the Pixel 9 series, assuming a bug fix resolves the central issue.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has a camera tilt issue

At least one Reddit user has pointed out another issue with the Pixel 9 Pro XL: a potential problem with the telephoto lens, specifically when using the 5x zoom.

Other users have reported experiencing tilt issues with the phone’s ultrawide lens, while some say it’s sporadic.

Once again, there has been no confirmation from Google that this is a problem with the new phones.

Solutions:

The first step to resolving this issue is to reboot your phone, as this is a common fix for many problems. Try this first.

Alternatively, you can wait for a bug fix to be sent out to resolve the issue. This assumes that the issue is software-related and not hardware-related.

Finally, if you can’t resolve the issue on your own, or if it becomes more troublesome, contact Google support. In this case, it could be a hardware issue.

The Google Pixel 9 is experiencing poor battery life

Last year, many Pixel 8 users complained about poor battery life on their new handsets. However, with the Pixel 9 series this year, improvements have been made in this regard. If you’re still experiencing issues, there are a few things you can try to improve the situation. The solutions involve changing a few settings on your phone.

Solutions:

Lower the brightness. The Pixel 9 can reach high brightness levels, so if your phone’s brightness is consistently set to maximum, it will negatively impact your battery life. Adjust it to a lower setting when possible.

Activate power-saving mode. This is an excellent option if your phone has trouble staying on during the day, although it will throttle performance and limit brightness.

Lower the resolution. Higher resolutions require more pixels, which in turn require more power. Lowering the resolution can help conserve battery life.

Avoid playing too many games. Yes, mobile games often hurt battery life. The more games you play in one sitting, the quicker the battery is likely to drain.

Contact Google. If your phone performs poorly due to hardware issues, it’s best to consider sending the handset back to the company as a last resort. Unfortunately, hardware issues do happen, and if this is the case, it’s essential to take the necessary steps to get a replacement.

The Google Pixel 9 is hot

Once again, it seems that the Pixel 9 series, like the Pixel 8 before it, does not suffer from overheating issues like earlier Pixel versions. If this changes suddenly, Google will release a bug fix to resolve what would almost certainly be a software, not a hardware, issue. If you think your phone is too hot, there are a few things to try.

Solutions

Before doing anything else, reboot your phone or close apps that are running in the background.

If the previous method doesn't solve the issue, think about whether you have recently added or updated an app and try removing it. It's possible that the app is causing the problem and might need a software update.

Another thing you can do is check for an Android update and install it.

A touchscreen that isn't acting right

If your Pixel 9 touchscreen suddenly stops working or is having sporadic problems, the device could be suffering from a serious issue.

Solutions

If this issue is happening randomly, a software update might fix it. However, we can’t predict when Google will release the update. If many users are experiencing this problem, we can expect a patch to be released promptly.

Unfortunately, if your phone’s touchscreen no longer works, you’ll need to return the phone to the place of purchase. This isn’t a normal or acceptable issue for smartphones in 2024.

Problems with your phone’s Wi-Fi connection

At least one Pixel 8 user has complained on Reddit that a recent software update has caused Wi-Fi issues with their phone. However, we haven't received any similar reports from Pixel 9 users, but it's possible this issue could crop up for it.

Regardless of the type of phone you have, if you believe it isn't connecting properly to the internet via Wi-Fi, there are a few troubleshooting steps you can try.

Solutions