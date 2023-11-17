Google’s popular line of Pixel devices includes smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds — and they’re all available with eye-catching discounts in this year’s Black Friday deals. if you’ve had an eye on any one of them, you should take advantage of the offers that retailers have rolled out for the shopping holiday, and you need to act fast because stocks will run out quickly due to high demand. To help you out, we’ve rounded up our favorite Google Pixel Black Friday deals below.

Google Pixel Watch Black Friday deals

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is already out, which means the Google Pixel Watch is a prime candidate for a discount on Black Friday. It’s still a perfectly capable smartwatch though, even with the launch of its successor, as it runs on Google’s Wear OS for access to a wide range of apps and health-monitoring features on your wrist. You need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, as stocks are already probably running low.

Google Pixel Watch Active Band —

Google Pixel Watch (Refurbished) —

Google Pixel Watch —

Google Pixel Buds Black Friday deals

The Google Pixel Buds line of wireless earphones and earbuds is is the perfect companion for Google’s mobile devices. The Google Pixel Buds Pro, in particular, are highlighted in our list of the best true wireless earbuds as the new standard for Android users because they’re comfortable to wear, offer excellent sound quality, and come with effective active noise cancellation. If they’re what you want, or you’re thinking about getting a cheaper variant, act fast before the discounts disappear.

Google Pixel Buds —

Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Renewed) —

Google Pixel Buds A-Series —

Google Pixel Buds Pro —

Google Pixel Phone Black Friday deals

When you mention Google Pixel deals, the first thing most people will think about are the line’s Android-powered Pixel smartphones. Surprisingly, the Google Pixel 8, which is among the latest versions of the device, is already on sale for Black Friday. There are other cheaper alternatives available though, including refurbished models that you can consider if you’re on a tight budget.

Google Pixel 6 (128GB, Renewed) —

Google Pixel 6 (128GB) —

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) —

Google Pixel 7a (128GB) —

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, Renewed) —

Google Pixel 8 (128GB) —

Google Pixel 8 *256GB) —

Google Pixel 8 Pro —

Google Pixel Fold (unlocked) —

Google Pixel Tablet Black Friday deals

There’s currently only one Google tablet on sale for Black Friday tablet deals. You get your choice between white or black on the Google Pixel Tablet with a charging dock. Check them both out here.

Google Pixel Tablet — with charging speaker and dock (white) —

Google Pixel Tablet — with charging speaker and dock (black) —

