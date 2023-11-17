 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Pixel Black Friday deals: Pixel 8, Pixel Watch, Pixel Buds and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Google Pixel 8's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Google’s popular line of Pixel devices includes smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds — and they’re all available with eye-catching discounts in this year’s Black Friday deals. if you’ve had an eye on any one of them, you should take advantage of the offers that retailers have rolled out for the shopping holiday, and you need to act fast because stocks will run out quickly due to high demand. To help you out, we’ve rounded up our favorite Google Pixel Black Friday deals below.

Google Pixel Watch Black Friday deals

Google Assistant listening on the Google Pixel Watch.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is already out, which means the Google Pixel Watch is a prime candidate for a discount on Black Friday. It’s still a perfectly capable smartwatch though, even with the launch of its successor, as it runs on Google’s Wear OS for access to a wide range of apps and health-monitoring features on your wrist. You need to push through with your purchase as soon as possible though, as stocks are already probably running low.

  • Google Pixel Watch Active Band —
  • Google Pixel Watch (Refurbished) —
  • Google Pixel Watch —

Google Pixel Buds Black Friday deals

Pixel Buds Pro in their case.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Buds line of wireless earphones and earbuds is is the perfect companion for Google’s mobile devices. The Google Pixel Buds Pro, in particular, are highlighted in our list of the best true wireless earbuds as the new standard for Android users because they’re comfortable to wear, offer excellent sound quality, and come with effective active noise cancellation. If they’re what you want, or you’re thinking about getting a cheaper variant, act fast before the discounts disappear.

  • Google Pixel Buds —
  • Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Renewed) —
  • Google Pixel Buds A-Series —
  • Google Pixel Buds Pro —
Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.

Google Pixel Phone Black Friday deals

A person holding the Google Pixel 8 showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When you mention Google Pixel deals, the first thing most people will think about are the line’s Android-powered Pixel smartphones. Surprisingly, the Google Pixel 8, which is among the latest versions of the device, is already on sale for Black Friday. There are other cheaper alternatives available though, including refurbished models that you can consider if you’re on a tight budget.

  • Google Pixel 6 (128GB, Renewed) —
  • Google Pixel 6 (128GB) —
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) —
  • Google Pixel 7a (128GB) —
  • Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB, Renewed) —
  • Google Pixel 8 (128GB) —
  • Google Pixel 8 *256GB) —
  • Google Pixel 8 Pro —
  • Google Pixel Fold (unlocked) —

Google Pixel Tablet Black Friday deals

The side of the Pixel Tablet in a case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There’s currently only one Google tablet on sale for Black Friday tablet deals. You get your choice between white or black on the Google Pixel Tablet with a charging dock. Check them both out here.

  • Google Pixel Tablet — with charging speaker and dock (white) —
  • Google Pixel Tablet — with charging speaker and dock (black) —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best iPhone 15 case Black Friday deals you can buy now
Pacific Blue FineWoven case on a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro on a wooden table.

If you already own the new Apple iPhone 15 or any of its variants but you're still stuck with a basic case, it's highly recommended that you take advantage of this year's Black Friday deals to enjoy some savings on a much-needed upgrade. Not only should you be providing the necessary protection for your iPhone 15 to keep it unscathed, but it would be a huge bonus to place it in a case that looks stylish and matches your personality. However, there's a problem -- there are thousands of iPhone 15 case deals that are available for Black Friday,  so it's going to be very hard to narrow down your choices. That won't stop us from trying though, so you should read on.
Best iPhone 15 case Black Friday deal

For serious protection without making your iPhone 15 too heavy, you should go for the OtterBox Commuter Series, which is on sale in Amazon's early Black Friday deals for $35 instead of $40. The $5 discount may not look like much, but it's a welcome bonus for what we've tagged as the best rugged case in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases. It's capable of withstanding three times the military standards for drop protection with a hybrid dual-layer construction that combines recycled rubber with a rigid outer shell, but it stays slim and lightweight so your iPhone 15 won't feel like a brick in your hands. We're not sure if this lowered price will remain online through to the shopping holiday, so you should think about making the purchase right now.

Read more
Over 100 more Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is one of the key retailers when it comes to offering fantastic Black Friday deals. That means it's the perfect place to check out awesome TV deals, laptop deals, and even great sales on appliances too. With hundreds of options newly available, we've helped you out by picking out some highlights. Below, you'll find all the best Best Buy Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, gaming PCs, headphones, appliances, and other items too.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Read more
Apple Watch Series 9 just got its first big discount for Black Friday
A person wearing the Apple Watch Series 9.

Black Friday deals have begun early at Walmart with some fantastic Apple Watch deals meaning that the Apple Watch Series 9 is enjoying its first big discount. Usually priced at $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm model, you can now save $50 off the regular prices and snag an Apple Watch Series 9 from just $349. Sure to be popular, let's take a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS) -- $349, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS) -- $379, was $429:

Read more