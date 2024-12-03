 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Google is preparing a cool new feature for its Pixel Recorder app

By
The Voice Recorder app running on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Voice Recorder Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Smartphones are great tools for voice recording, whether it’s a simple voice memo or even an interview. If you have a Pixel phone, then the Pixel Recorder app is about to get a lot more useful with a new “Clear Voice” feature discovered in the latest update’s Android Package Kit (APK).

With Clear Voice, the Pixel Recorder app will “reduce background noise while recording for clearer speech playback.” Basically, it will keep human speech while removing unwanted and distracting background noise. The feature was found via 9to5Google in some strings in version 4.2.20241001.701169069 of the Pixel Recorder app.

  • <string name=”hdmic_setting_title”>Clear Voice</string>
  • <string name=”hdmic_setting_summary”>Reduce background noise while recording for clearer speech playback. External mic and stereo are not supported.</string>
  • <string name=”hdmic_tooltip_with_learn_more”>Keep human speech and remove background sounds. Learn more in Settings.</string>
  • <string name=”not_mono_channel”>This action requires mono audio. Please change your audio channels to mono.</string>
  • <string name=”off_for_new_recordings”>Clear Voice is off for new recordings</string>
Recommended Videos

However, there’s one catch with the new Clear Voice function: it will only work with the Pixel’s internal microphone and only with mono audio. So, any external microphones and stereo audio will not be supported by the feature, which is referred to as “hdmic” in the code.

Related

However, even if you sideload the latest version, don’t expect to find the feature in Pixel Recorder right now — a server-side component is required for the Clear Voice feature to work.

The Recorder app on the Google Pixel Watch 3.
The Pixel Recorder app on the Pixel Watch 3 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Clear Voice sounds like a welcome feature to Pixel Recorder, which has only seen a few significant updates this year. The biggest new feature is the Summarize feature that can be used on longer transcripts thanks to Gemini Nano with multimodality on the Google Pixel 9 lineup. There was another update that brought Pixel Recorder to the Pixel Watch 3 and older models, allowing users to record voice memos from their wrist.

Again, it appears that Clear Voice is being prepared to ship, but it’s not available right now. It still requires a server-side component, and it is unknown when Google will activate it. Still, once this feature does go live, it should make the already great Recorder app even better. Definitely keep an eye out for this one.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Google Lens and Google Pay are about to get more helpful for holiday shopping
The new Google Wallet app running on an Android phone.

The holiday season is upon us, and that probably means you’ll be doing a lot of shopping in the coming weeks. Google is doing its part to help make that shopping experience a bit easier, especially if you want to do some in-person shopping rather than online, with some new features hitting Google Lens and Google Pay ahead of the holidays.
Shop better through Google Lens

According to Google, Google Lens performs about 20 billion visual searches each month, and about 20% of those are shopping-related. Today's update helps make Lens more useful by giving you insights tailored to the store you are currently in so you can make informed decisions.

Read more
I tried a new Android phone that puts some of the best smartphone cameras to shame
The rear camera setup on the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

It’s been a few years since I was surprised by a smartphone camera’s zoom performance. With Samsung offering 100x zoom on its Galaxy S Ultra lineup, little has shocked me with smartphone cameras — until now.

The Oppo Find X8 series is the successor to the Find X7 series from last year, and alongside several other improvements, there’s also been a significant upgrade in one area: the 30x zoom. Oppo and OnePlus have great cameras at shorter zoom distances, and at a recent briefing, I discovered that we can now add the 30x zoom to the list.

Read more
The Pixel Watch is about to get a long-awaited software update
The Google Pixel Watch 3 lying on top of a plant.

For the most part, Google has issued an update to the Pixel Watch roughly once a month. Most were simple security updates, while others included new features and OS upgrades. Fans expected an update in October, but Google delayed it until this month. This update will resume the rollout of Wear OS 5 to Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 users after a series of crashes caused Google to pause it back in September. After several months of work, the company has addressed the cause of the crashes and is confident that yesterday's update will be stable.

In addition to Wear OS 5, the update will also include better camera controls and changes to the Pixel Recorder app, which will be available through the Play Store. Your individual watch will notify you when the update is available for download, so you don't have to constantly check for it. The first update for the Pixel Watch 3 since its launch is also coming with bug fixes and security updates. All Pixel Watch models will eventually update to version AW2A.241105.012, although when the update happens will depend on both the carrier and the device.

Read more