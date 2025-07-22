 Skip to main content
Google shows us the Pixel 10 for the first time, but it’s actually a different phone

Come take a look at our first official view of the Pixel 10 Pro

A person holding the Google Pixel 9, showing the camera.
Google Pixel 9 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What’s happened? After months of speculation, rumors and leaks, we’ve finally got our first glimpse of the upcoming Google Pixel 10.

Our first look at the upcoming flagship phone series has come via a short video clip posted on the Google Store, with the text “Google Pixel 10” alongside.

The webpage also confirms the Pixel 10 will arrive on August 20, which matches the Made by Google event the company announced last week.

The rear of the Google Pixel 10
Our first official look at the Pixel 10 appears to closely match leaked images of the phone Google

Why this matters: Up until now, we’d been dealing with leaked images and speculation around what the Pixel 10 series of handsets would look like.

Google Pixel 10: everything you need to know

While there were multiple reports suggesting a similar look for the handset series, we can now confidently say what the Pixel 10 will look like thanks to Google’s official teaser. However, the handset you see in the video below may not actually be the Pixel 10.

Google is tipped to launch a quartet of handsets on August 20, with the Pixel 10 joined by the Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold – which would mirror the Pixel 9 launch from 2024.

With the phone in the video featuring a camera bump with what appears to be three main cameras, it suggests we’re looking at the Google Pixel 10 Pro, which is expected to have a similar triple camera setup as its predecessor.

Watch Google’s Pixel 10 teaser video

Why should I care? With Samsung having already held two major launch events this year – for the Galaxy S25 series and more recently for the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 – and increasing attention around Apple’s expected iPhone 17 launch in September, Google will be looking to make a significant impact of its own.

Google’s annual Pixel launch provides us with insight into how the maker of Android is envisioning the next 12 months of the platform, giving us our first look at how Android will be implemented by other manufacturers going forward.

And in 2025 it’s not just Android which will be drawing interest, as we expect to see further developments in firm’s Gemini AI, which again will find its way into future devices over the coming months after debuting on the Pixel 10 series.

Ok, what’s next? There’s still a lot we don’t know about the Pixel 10, so expect to see more rumors and leaks break cover between now and August 20.

We’ll likely have to wait until the launch event before the specs, prices and release dates of the handsets are confirmed. Although, there might be some interesting color options if a recent Pixel 10 leak is accurate.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
