Hackers nabbed Galaxy source code, Samsung confirms

Samsung has confirmed it recently suffered a security breach that saw hackers nab important company data.

The data included source code linked to the operation of Samsung’s popular Galaxy phones and tablets, the company confirmed to Bloomberg on Monday, March 7, adding that no customer data was stolen in the incident.

“There was a security breach relating to certain internal company data,” Samsung said in a statement. “According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices.”

Samsung said that the hack did not affect “the personal information of our consumers or employees,”and that it “does not anticipate any impact to our business or customers.”

It added that it has already put in place measures to prevent similar incidents happening again.

The company made no mention of the suspected perpetrator, though South American hacking group LAPSUS$ claimed responsibility several days ago, before Samsung released its statement.

The group, which hit the headlines earlier this month after it hacked chip giant Nvidia, posted online a 190GB torrent file that’s reported to contain confidential source code linked to biometric authentication and encryption for Samsung’s Galaxy devices, along with bootloader source code, also for Galaxy devices.

When Nvidia reportedly failed to meet various demands laid out by LAPSUS$, the hackers posted confidential NVIDIA data online, among it employee credentials and proprietary information. It’s not clear if the appearance online of Samsung data is because the Korean company also failed to comply with the hackers’ demands. Digital Trends has reached out to Samsung for more information and we will update this article when we hear back.

