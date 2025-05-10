Here’s how to watch Sony’s Xperia 1 VII launch event

Sony’s next phone, the Xperia 1 VII, will be unveiled on Tuesday, May 13! You can catch all the action live on that day beginning at 11 a.m. Japan time, which is 10 p.m. on May 12 in EDT. You can watch the event on YouTube using this link.

If you’re a Sony fan, you might want to know that the new Xperia 1 VII probably won’t be available in the U.S., but it’s still generating a lot of buzz! This device is expected to measure around 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.5 mm and feature a robust glass and aluminum build with IP65/IP68 dust and water resistance. You can look forward to a 6.5-inch LTPO OLED display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR BT.2020 support, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Recommended Videos

What’s under the hood? The Xperia 1 VII is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with options for 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage choices of 256GB or 512GB, expandable via microSDXC. Plus, it’s expected to launch with the latest Android 15.

One of the standout features that camera enthusiasts will love is the phone’s anticipated triple camera system. This setup includes a 48MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP periscope telephoto lens that offers a versatile 70-200mm focal length. It’s likely to use Sony’s new Exmor T sensor, which will be “powered by Alpha” technology. It will also include a 12MP front camera for selfies!

As for battery life, you can expect a rumored 5000mAh (or larger) battery with both 30W wired and wireless charging. Additionally, features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio support, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor are also expected.

With a strong focus on enhancing the camera and audio experience, and a rumored starting price around $1399, the Xperia 1 VII aims to be a flagship device that stands out, even if it won’t be available in the U.S. It’s sure to be a phone that many will be talking about!