Here’s your first look at the leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Android Headlines

With Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus releasing their initial rounds of new phones for 2025, attention is shifting to Google, which is expected to announce the Pixel 10 series in the coming months. Today, we have the first leaked images of one of these upcoming devices.

Images of the Pixel 10 Pro XL have been revealed courtesy of Android Headlines. This phone features a 6.8-inch display and is expected to resemble its predecessor, the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The leaked dimensions indicate that the new model will measure 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm, reflecting only a 0.1 mm difference in height compared to the existing model.

As with the current lineup, we anticipate introducing four phones in the upcoming Pixel series: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Google is expected to reveal a budget-priced Pixel 9a next week.

Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Android Headlines

Little is known about the upcoming Pixel 10 series, but we do know that each model will feature a Tensor G5 chip and will come with Android 16 pre-installed. A new feature called “Pixel Sense,” an on-device Google AI assistant.

As we reported earlier, Pixel Sense has been developing for a while. Its main feature allows apps to provide contextual answers to questions, including those that involve personal data. Since everything is processed on-device, this information will never be sent to Google’s servers.

Last year, Google launched the Pixel 9 series in August. A similar timeline is anticipated for the Pixel 10 series, though an earlier launch is possible.

Already this year, the smartphone space has seen significant additions. In addition to the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, the Apple iPhone 16e and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series have arrived.

