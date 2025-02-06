 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

How I fell in love with the massive Galaxy Watch Ultra

By
A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I put the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra back on when I started reviewing the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it has mostly stayed on my wrist since then. I did so as a way to test Galaxy AI’s Now Brief feature, but have come out the other side head-over-heels in love with Samsung’s biggest, maddest smartwatch. Here’s what happened.

I missed the other Ultra

A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Upon accepting my newfound love of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, I tried to understand where my infatuation came from, and remembered a pivotal moment. When I bought my titanium Apple Watch Series 10, I used the original Apple Watch Ultra as a trade-in to offset the eye-watering cost. I knew I’d miss the Apple Watch Ultra when I traded it in, but the brilliant Apple Watch Series 10 made me forget any angst quite quickly.

Recommended Videos

Although I wore the Galaxy Watch Ultra for a period in mid-2024, I was mostly taken with the wonderful Ultra Analog watch face, and didn’t really think that deeply about the watch itself. Looking back, I wonder if the reason was I still had the Apple Watch Ultra to hand if I wanted a big, bold, slightly crazy smartwatch to wear. Today, it’s simply not the case.

Related

There’s another contributing factor. At the end of last year I purchased a new strap for my Oris Aquis GMT watch, and the one I chose happened to be orange. It transformed the watch, and I adore the bright orange strap. My Galaxy Watch Ultra is equipped with Samsung’s orange Marine Band, and I’ve taken every opportunity to show it off. My affinity for the Galaxy Watch Ultra was definitely helped by the Oris. It all means several things aligned to make sure this time when I put the Galaxy Watch Ultra on, it would be hard to resist.

Such a statement

A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I like watches that make a statement. It’s why I love Casio G-Shock watches, in particular brightly colored Frogman dive watches, and was so enamored with the Apple Watch Ultra in the first place. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a statement maker. You probably already know it’s a big smartwatch, but the numbers — 47mm wide and 12.1mm thick — don’t tell the whole story.

Last time I wore the Galaxy Watch Ultra it was summer, but now I’m wearing it in winter and thus equipped with hoodies and jackets. Any watch I wear needs to fit under the cuffs without being a pain. The Watch Ultra wants to make a statement, and isn’t happy being hidden away like this, and you’ll see and feel its presence all the time. It’s not always very comfortable as the rubber strap holds on to your clothing, twisting everything around as you move.

A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

But the thing is, I haven’t cared. I’ve worn it proudly with my cuff pushed back behind the substantial case, and reveled in its size and color. When I first wore the Galaxy Watch Ultra I likened the circle-in-a-square shape to some of watchmaker Bell & Ross’s designs, and this is as close as I’ve got to one of its pilot’s watches, so I’m absolutely going to make the most of its bold looks.

What about functionality?

A person wearing the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s all very well being so taken with the design, but what about how it works? The One UI Watch 6.0 software has a logical, easy to learn format that’s unique to Samsung’s smartwatches, but it’s very complex and requires plenty of attention for the first few days of use, whether that’s making sure it’s tracking all your health stats, installing different apps on your phone, or setting up apps like WhatsApp on the watch itself.

Even when you do spend time setting everything up, it’s not always guaranteed to work. Sleep tracking worked for a start, but then simply stopped and I’ve no idea why. I still haven’t been able to get it working again. It’s not a big problem as although the Galaxy Watch Ultra can be worn overnight, the size makes it quite noticeable. Notifications are also unreliable, but this is a problem with Google’s Wear OS software in general, rather than something wrong with the Galaxy Watch Ultra specifically.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's case and screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Ultra is made for sports enthusiasts and while I don’t stretch its ability, I appreciate features like the very effective automatic workout tracking. It connects to Samsung Health on your phone, and although the app is nicely designed it doesn’t feel like it caters for hardcore sports people, who may be looking at it over a Garmin smartwatch. For me as a casual (at best) exerciser, it does the job well.

One to buy in 2025?

A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s top smartwatch at the moment, and we don’t expect it to be replaced until later in 2025. Exactly what Samsung will replace it with is another matter, as the brand hasn’t stuck to a plan for its more expensive smartwatch line, giving us a Pro, Classic, and Ultra model over the last few years. What it will do this year is anyone’s guess, and shouldn’t put you off buying the Ultra for fear of an Ultra 2 coming soon.

The $650 price is steep though. I have fallen for the Galaxy Watch Ultra and really enjoy wearing it, but in terms of functionality and general daily wearability, the excellent Galaxy Watch 7in either size — is far better value. But if someone handed me the Titanium White Galaxy Watch Ultra with the orange Marine Band and said, “here Andy, wear this instead,” I’d swoon and it’d be on my wrist in the blink of an eye.

I want to feel that way about every watch I own, and although I didn’t pick up on that feeling with the Galaxy Watch Ultra before, I absolutely have now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
There’s a clear winner in our Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max camera test
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's cameras.

Would it be right if we didn't put the latest Samsung Galaxy S series against the latest iPhone in a camera test? We don’t think so, which is why we’ve been out taking photos with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max to see which one has the best camera.
Camera specification
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (left) and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera has the same 200-megapixel main camera, 50MP telephoto for 5x optical zoom, and 10MP telephoto for 3x optical zoom as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. What’s new, outside of the processor and software driving it, is a new 50MP wide-angle camera. Samsung has collaborated with Qualcomm on a special Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and uses plenty of AI in the camera for improved results.

Read more
Hey Samsung — I wish you had copied this OnePlus 13 feature
The Galaxy S25 Plus in Navy vs the OnePlus 13 in Blue

Samsung’s latest smartphones are finally here and with a few tweaks to the build size and weight — plus the addition of a new ultrawide camera in the Galaxy S25 Ultra — they represent some of the most polished smartphones that Samsung has ever made.

Yet, they also follow the same mold of Samsung’s previous smartphones and have launched amid a backdrop of intense competition in the U.S. and abroad. The latest competitor for the Galaxy S25 series in the US was launched by OnePlus just a few weeks ago, and having used the OnePlus 13 series for several weeks, there’s one key feature that I wish Samsung had copied.
The first OnePlus 13 feature that Samsung needs to copy

Read more
Casio’s tiny Ring Watch is completely mad and I adore it
A person wearing the Casio Ring Watch.

The Casio Ring Watch makes no sense, yet it’s something I’ve been desperate to try out. Now that it’s here and I’ve had it on my finger for a while, I can tell you it’s the silliest, most unusual, least practical, yet completely brilliant wearable I’ve worn in ages.
It’s a ring, and a watch?

Perhaps this is the first time you’re seeing Casio’s Ring Watch, and you can’t quite believe your eyes, so let me explain what it is. Created to celebrate Casio’s 50th anniversary of making watches, it’s a tiny version of the brand’s famous “square” G-Shock watch, made to be worn on your finger instead of your wrist.

Read more