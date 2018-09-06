How to check if your iPhone 8 has a faulty logic board and is part of a recall

Share

Does your iPhone 8 seem to not be working properly? Apple has admitted that a “small percentage” of iPhone 8 models may suddenly freeze or restart due to an issue with the logic board. Even if you’re not experiencing these issues just yet, it’s possible that the symptoms of a faulty logic board may show up at some point in the future.

Either way, Apple has launched a repair program for the iPhone 8, and whether your device is exhibiting issues or not, it may be a part of the recall. It’s important to note that only iPhone 8 models are being recalled here — the iPhone 8 Plus seems to have sidestepped the issue completely.

Specifically, it seems like some iPhone 8 models manufactured between September 2017 and March 2018, and sold in the U.S., New Zealand, Australia, China, India, and Japan, are affected by the issue. If you bought your phone during that time and in one of those regions, you may well be affected.

Here’s how to check whether or not your iPhone 8 may have a faulty logic board and as a result may be included in the repair program:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app and scroll down to General. Select About at the top of the screen, and scroll down to Serial Number. Click Copy to copy the serial number. Head to Apple’s iPhone 8 checker tool. Paste the serial number you copied and press the Submit button.

If the tool says that your iPhone has been affected by the recall, there are a few ways to get your device fixed. First, you could go to an Apple Authorized Service Provider — you can find one here. Second, you could go straight to an Apple Store. Last but not least, you could contact Apple Support, and they’ll send you a prepaid shipping box for you to send in your iPhone for repair.

When you get your iPhone back, it should no longer be freezing or restarting on its own if it has been doing that — and it shouldn’t start doing it if it never did. Other than that, don’t expect any major performance improvements. Your warranty will still expire when it was scheduled to.