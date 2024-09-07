 Skip to main content
How to watch Apple’s iPhone 16 event on September 9

By
Official invitation for Apple's iPhone 16 event.
Apple

The most highly anticipated annual event on Apple’s calendar is approaching. The unveiling of the latest iPhone, the iPhone 16, is scheduled for Monday, September 9. As usual, the company will stream the event for everyone to watch.

That’s good news, but some important questions must be answered. What time is the event? Where can you watch it? What do we expect to be announced? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the iPhone 16 event.

When is the iPhone 16 event?

Similar to other recent Apple events, the “It’s Glowtime” event has already been recorded and is scheduled to stream beginning at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Monday, September 9. You can watch the event as it streams or at your convenience after it’s over.

Apple has also invited some members of the press and other individuals to watch the stream in person at Apple Park. For everyone else, you can watch it from the comfort of your own home — which leads us to our next point.

How can I watch the Apple event?

Once again, Apple is streaming the iPhone 16 event on its website, on the Apple TV app, and on X (formerly Teitter) and YouTube. The best way to watch it on your mobile device is through the Apple TV app.

The event will be streaming live on all of those platforms, and as mentioned above, you can also watch it on-demand later if you can’t make it at 10 a.m. PT.

What should we expect at the event?

iPhone 16 dummy units.
iPhone 16 dummy models Sonny Dickson

The 2024 iPhone series likely includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Unlike previous years, the iPhone Pro models are expected to have larger displays than the regular versions.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will retain their respective 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will increase to 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively.

All four models are expected to include an Action button, which was first introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro series last year. This customizable button offers various functions beyond the traditional mute switch that it replaced. A new Capture button is also anticipated to be available on all four models, allowing for enhanced control when taking photos with the iPhone’s camera.

The new phones may also introduce new cameras and features, enhanced charging capabilities, fresh color options, and more. As usual, you can also expect a surprise or two about the new phones.

The Apple Watch Series 9's camera app settings menu.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple is also expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3. The Series 10 is expected to have a larger display than previous models and will be available in ceramic for the first time in many years. Additionally, it may also be available in titanium for the first time.

Less is known about the next Apple Watch Ultra, although both models will surely have a new chipset inside.

Apple AirPods Max in their protective case.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

Two new AirPods may be announced on Monday. The fourth-generation AirPods and AirPods Max 2 may include features first introduced on the AirPods Pro. The AirPods were last updated in 2021, while the first-generation AirPods Max was introduced in 2020.

Finally, we’ll finally learn when iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, and other software updates announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June will be released to the public.

What does ‘It’s Glowtime’ mean?

Siri being shown on an iPhone 15 Pro on iOS 18.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Every Apple event features a unique title and logo that sometimes teases certain announcements.

The “It’s Glowtime” tagline and image may signify upcoming color changes for the new iPhones, Apple Watches, or both. It could also symbolize the new way Apple showcases Siri on iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. In these versions (see above), when Siri is activated, a colorful ring that subtly glows appears around the device’s interface.

What about Apple Intelligence?

Creating memories in Photos app on iPhone
Apple

At this year’s WWDC, Apple introduced Apple Intelligence, its new artificial intelligence feature that will eventually be available on all Apple devices.

Apple has been slow to release Apple Intelligence features in its software beta releases for developers. The company has stated that none of the features will be available in the initial versions of iOS 18 or iPadOS 18, and it’s possible that all the features may not even launch before the end of the year.

Apple Intelligence is very important for the company in the long term. As such, don’t be surprised if we see more AI features announced on Monday that are exclusive to the new devices. We could also hear (and see) more about the Apple Intelligence features we know about.

What we (probably) won’t see on Monday

Edit a picture in Photoshop on a MacBook.
Digital Trends

In previous years, such as 2020, 2021, and 2023, Apple has held at least two special events in the fall. If this trend continues, it’s unlikely that we’ll see new Macs announced on Monday. Instead, a new MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac could be announced in October.

If Apple follows its 2019 and 2022 strategy and holds only one fall event, new Macs could be announced next week. Right now, however, that seems less likely.

Monday’s event is expected to be interesting. While much of what to expect is known, a few surprises are likely. Stay tuned.

Topics
