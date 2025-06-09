 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch Apple’s WWDC keynote on Monday, and 3 reasons to do so

By
WWDC 2025 — June 9 | Apple
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
Apple WWDC
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage
Updated less than 17 minutes ago

Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developer’s Conference) is almost upon us again. In case you didn’t already know, WWDC is an annual event used by the tech giant to showcase new software and technologies across its product ecosystem, while also providing developers with sessions and tools to help them build apps for Apple’s devices.

How to watch

This year, Apple’s highly anticipated WWDC keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Monday, June 9.  

There are several ways to watch the keynote in real time, including via apple.com, the Apple TV app, and Apple’s official YouTube channel. We’ve made it easy for you by embedding the YouTube video player at the top of this page.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Apple doesn’t usually say in advance how long its WWDC keynote will last, but going by past events, it could run for anything between 90 minutes and a couple of hours. 

But will it be worth watching? We think so, and here’s why …

New software features

If you have an iPhone or any other Apple device like a Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch, you’ll get to learn more about all of the exciting new software features coming to your tech in the fall. Also, Apple is expected to unveil a new naming system for its products to bring consistency to its lineup. So instead of iOS 19, the software powering your iPhone is expected to be called iOS 26, linking it (sort of) to the year of release. Likewise, also expect to see iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

A fresh new look

The tech behemoth is strongly rumored to unveil its biggest visual design overhaul since iOS 7 and which Bloomberg has claimed will “fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.” So get ready to cast your eyes upon a fresh new look for all of the on-screen elements linked to Apple’s many products.

Apple Intelligence updates

The keynote will be another chance for Apple to offer some clarity on its approach to artificial intelligence, as up to now the company has been widely ridiculed for failing to deliver compelling AI features while rivals like Google and Microsoft race ahead. For example, Apple could introduce a new AI-powered battery management tool as well as a health-coaching feature that digs into your fitness data to offer personalized guidance. And hopefully much more besides …

A bonus reason!

Apple is widely rumored to be introducing a dedicated gaming app that could replace the Game Center. The app will serve as a central hub for launching games, tracking achievements, connecting with friends, and discovering new titles across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The app is also expected to provide editorial content and may integrate with social features like iMessage and FaceTime for better communication between players.


After Monday’s big reveal, be sure to check back to Digital Trends for the latest analysis on Apple’s updates. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Apple Watch SE 3: Everything you need to know
Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.

The Apple Watch is one of the most sought-after wearables on the market, but it can cost a pretty penny. Just as the now-defunct iPhone SE lineup offered an affordable alternative to iPhones, the Apple Watch SE is a more budget-friendly alternative to the main Apple Watch. The Apple Watch SE 3 is on its way, and it's poised to shake up the wearable market in some exciting ways.

Of course, all of this information is gathered through rumors and leaks. Apple isn't one to spill details ahead of time, so what we're presenting here could change before launch. That said, if the Apple Watch SE 3 is anything like the Apple Watch SE 2, we're excited to get our hands on it.

Read more
Apple just dropped a new watch band and wallpapers for Pride 2025
Apple Pride 2025 collection.

Apple just announced its "2025 Pride Collection," which includes a new Sport Band for Apple Watch, a dynamic watch face, and a dynamic wallpaper that will be available for iOS and iPadOS. The watch band is available to order from today and the watch face/wallpapers will drop in upcoming software updates.

Apple has been releasing special edition watch bands for Pride Month for almost a decade now, each with a different take on the rainbow/multicolored design. This year's is pretty straightforward, making use of bold stripes of color just like actual pride flags.

Read more
I’m intrigued by Apple’s weird keyboard idea that could change how you use your MacBook
Apple MacBook Air 13 M4 top down view showing keyboard and touchpad.

Ever since I tried my first mechanical keyboard many moons ago, I’ve been totally sold on clicky switches and chunky keycaps. I use a mechanical keyboard for both my Mac and my PC, and typing on Apple’s Magic Keyboard, as good as it is, just feels weird to me these days.

That means that when I saw that Apple has been granted a patent for a weird new keyboard concept, my ears immediately pricked up.

Read more