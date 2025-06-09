How to watch today’s WWDC keynote, and 3 reasons to do so

Apple’s WWDC 2025 (Worldwide Developer’s Conference) starts today. In case you didn’t already know, WWDC is an annual event used by the tech giant to showcase new software and technologies across its product ecosystem, while also providing developers with sessions and tools to help them build apps for Apple’s devices.

How to watch the WWDC 2025 keynote

This year, Apple’s highly anticipated WWDC keynote will begin at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Monday, June 9 – that’s today! You can follow our WWDC 2025 live blog for all the latest on the from the keynote presentation.

There are several ways to watch the keynote in real time, including via apple.com, the Apple TV app, and Apple’s official YouTube channel. We’ve made it easy for you by embedding the YouTube video player at the top of this page.

Apple doesn’t usually say in advance how long its WWDC keynote will last, but going by past events, it could run for anything between 90 minutes and a couple of hours.

But will it be worth watching? We think so, and here’s why …

New software features

If you have an iPhone or any other Apple device like a Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch, you’ll get to learn more about all of the exciting new software features coming to your tech in the fall.

Also, Apple is expected to unveil a new naming system for its products to bring consistency to its lineup. So instead of iOS 19, the software powering your iPhone is expected to be called iOS 26, linking it (sort of) to the year of release.

Likewise, also expect to see iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

A fresh new look

The tech behemoth is strongly rumored to unveil its biggest visual design overhaul since iOS 7 and which Bloomberg has claimed will “fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.”

So get ready to cast your eyes upon a fresh new look for all of the on-screen elements linked to Apple’s many products.

Apple Intelligence updates

The keynote will be another chance for Apple to offer some clarity on its approach to artificial intelligence, as up to now the company has been widely ridiculed for failing to deliver compelling AI features while rivals like Google and Microsoft race ahead.

For example, Apple could introduce a new AI-powered battery management tool as well as a health-coaching feature that digs into your fitness data to offer personalized guidance. And hopefully much more besides.

A bonus reason!

Apple is widely rumored to be introducing a dedicated gaming app that could replace the Game Center. The app will serve as a central hub for launching games, tracking achievements, connecting with friends, and discovering new titles across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

The app is also expected to provide editorial content and may integrate with social features like iMessage and FaceTime for better communication between players.

After Monday’s big reveal, be sure to check back to Digital Trends for the latest analysis on Apple’s updates.