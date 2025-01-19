How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Unpacked event on January 22

Table of Contents Table of Contents When is Samsung’s Galaxy S25 event? How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked What we expect from Galaxy Unpacked January 2025

The wait is almost over. After many months of countless leaks, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. When will the Galaxy Unpacked event take place, and how can you watch it? We have all the details for you.

When is Samsung’s Galaxy S25 event?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S25 series is set for Wednesday, January 22, starting at 10 a.m. PST, 1 p.m. EST, or 6 p.m GMT.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Like previous Galaxy Unpacked events, Samsung will live stream the Unpacked event across multiple platforms. You can watch it on the Samsung website, the Samsung Community page, and YouTube.

What we expect from Galaxy Unpacked January 2025

The event is set to showcase a variety of new products, with the highlight being the Galaxy S25 series. We anticipate the introduction of three new phones in the Galaxy S25 lineup: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. A fourth device may be announced, possibly known as the Galaxy S25 “Slim.”

The three phones are expected to resemble the current Galaxy S24 models but with thinner bodies and an all-new chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. New AI features are highly likely to be introduced, along with at least one upgraded camera on the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S25 Slim, should it arrive, is expected to be significantly thinner than the other models. Not much information is available about it, but its slim design will likely be the big selling point. The phone is expected to compete with Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 “Air,” which may arrive this fall. New hardware isn’t the only thing set to be announced on Wednesday. We should also (finally) see the arrival of One UI 7, which is currently available as a beta.

One UI 7

One UI 7 introduces several significant enhancements to Samsung’s Android experience. One of the most notable changes is a redesigned home screen with simplified icons, offering a cleaner and more streamlined appearance that makes navigation easier.

Additionally, a “Now Bar” allows users to access personalized information at a glance. This enhances convenience by displaying relevant updates such as calendar events, weather forecasts, and notifications without opening multiple apps. The update highlights new Galaxy AI capabilities, including an AI-powered personalized daily briefing that aggregates essential information tailored to your preferences and habits. This functionality aims to help you plan your day more effectively by providing relevant reminders and suggestions.

Lastly, the camera app has been redesigned, improving the user interface and adding new features to enhance photography. This includes advanced shooting modes, improved editing tools, and AI enhancements for better picture quality and smart scene recognition. Overall, One UI 7 aims to enrich the user experience with personalization, convenience, and advanced technology.

Samsung’s Bixby may also receive an update to enhance its AI capabilities, and make the voice assistant more comparable to ChatGPT and Google Gemini. This would follow on from a Bixby update made for the Chinese market released in 2024, which Samsung has used to introduce some localized Galaxy AI features.

Smart Glasses?

Next week’s event might include a teaser for Samsung’s long-rumored augmented reality glasses. These glasses may resemble a standard pair of eyeglasses, or use Android XR and pitched as a competitor to the Apple Vision Pro, and is anticipated to launch later this year. Expect features including gesture and facial recognition.

Galaxy Ring 2?

In mid-2024, Samsung launched its first Galaxy Ring, smart ring which includes health and wellness features. The product has been well-received, and Samsung continues to add new functionalities to enhance the wearable. We already know that the Galaxy Ring will soon be offered in two new sizes, 14 and 15, and is landing in new locations around the world.

Could Samsung announce the Galaxy Ring 2 at next week’s event? While it’s possible, it’s unlikely. The first-generation model will probably remain available at least until this summer, if not longer, before a new version is introduced.