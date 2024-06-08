 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

How to watch WWDC 2024

By
WWDC 2024 banner.
Apple

It’s almost time for WWDC 2024, Apple’s annual developer conference and one of the most significant events on the Apple calendar.

Along with the yearly iPhone series reveal each fall, the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) keynote address is particularly anticipated by many apple devotees. Why? It’s the annual event where Apple reveals new software for the company’s most popular products.

Recommended Videos

What time is WWDC 2024?

This year’s WWDC kicks off on Monday, June 10. Like previous keynote addresses, Monday’s event starts at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.
Related
Apple’s WWDC keynote typically lasts about 90 minutes, but could extend to two hours. Given how many announcements we expect from this year’s show, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s on the longer side.

How to watch WWDC 2024

Apple makes it easy to stream its WWDC keynote address. You can do so on the web through a special page on the Apple website. You can also stream via Apple TV or the Apple TV app on supported devices.

Apple also offers live streaming via its X (formerly Twitter) account and through its YouTube channel. Similarly, you can watch the keynote right here from the above YouTube player once the show kicks off.

You can watch the keynote address live or later; it’s up to you.

What we expect from WWDC 2024

The Apple logo on the back of an iPhone 14.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Like many of the previous WWDC keynotes, we don’t expect new hardware products to be revealed next week. Instead, the event is all about new software.

This starts with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 for the iPhone and iPad, respectively, and extends to watchOS 11 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 18 for the Apple TV. The company should also reveal the next version of macOS (version 15) and Apple Vision Pro updates.

We anticipate significant changes in iOS 18, which may also apply to iPadOS 18. These changes include a new design, RCS support in iMessage, and a refreshed Control Center. AI will also play a significant role in iOS and iPadOS, and thisshould extend to Apple Watch, Mac, and maybe Apple TV.

With the upcoming visionOS 2 for the Apple Vision Pro, we anticipate the possible introduction of several native apps that are currently unavailable on the new product. These might include Books, Calendar, Maps, News, Reminders, Podcasts, Shortcuts, Voice Memos, and more. We can expect other exciting features to be included.

After the announcement of new software, Apple will release the first developer beta versions of each software title. By early July, the first public beta versions should be released. Full public releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and macOS 15 are expected to be released this fall.

Editors' Recommendations

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Apple just fixed a mistake with the new iPad Air
A person holding the Apple iPad Air (2024), showing the screen.

When Apple first announced the M2 iPad Air during its “Let Loose” event, it advertised the device as having a 10-core GPU. This was incorrect, as the tablet has only a 9-core GPU. According to Apple, these specs were a mix-up, and other performance claims about the iPad Air are still accurate.

While it’s not great to advertise a certain spec to customers and have them preorder and buy a device based on that claim, this isn’t a huge difference on paper, and you shouldn’t see any real difference in performance. According to a statement Apple made to 9to5Mac, “We are updating Apple.com to correct the core count for the M2 iPad Air. All performance claims for the M2 iPad Air are accurate and based on a 9-core GPU.”

Read more
6 things we expect from WWDC 2024: iOS 18, AI, and more
WWDC 2024 banner.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2024 kicks off in a week, and we’re expecting a lot of big announcements. Though there seems to be a lot of hype around Apple finally adding some AI smarts to the iPhone, that’s not all that we expect to see.

Here are some of the biggest things we’re expecting from the main Apple keynote next week during WWDC24.
Lots of AI

Read more
Google is making it easier to ditch your iPhone for an Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro in hand.

Switching phones is never a smooth process, even if you’re switching between two different Android phones. However, when you’re trying to switch from an iPhone to Android or vice versa, it can be extra complicated -- and you can lose data and apps that you rely on. This is especially the case with Apple-to-Android transfers because the iPhone has a much stronger ecosystem lock-in with things like iMessage, iCloud backups, and exclusive apps like Overcast and Hyperlapse.

The good news is that with its Data Transfer Tool (also called Pixel Migrate on Pixel devices), Google may be trying to mitigate some of the phone-switching problems that arise -- specifically, losing access to your Live Photos. According to an APK teardown from Android Authority, Google’s Data Transfer Tool will finally resolve the problem of migrating iOS Live Photos to Android. It will do this by converting them over as Motion Photos.

Read more