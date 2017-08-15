How to use Amazon’s Alexa app on your smartphone

Alexa, Amazon’s AI-powered voice assistant, is spreading like wildfire. It’s in robots, vacuum cleaners, and the thousands of third-party apps that tap Alexa for voice recognition. Now, a voice-enabled Alexa app is on two flagship smartphones: The Huawei Mate 9 and the HTC U11. The Mate 9 was the first to ship with native Alexa support, thanks to close collaboration between the two companies. But the HTC U11 was the first to support hands-free Alexa commands — you can say, “Alexa,” followed by a command even when the phone’s screen is off. In many ways, Alexa on the Mate 9 and U11 behaves just like Alexa on Amazon’s Echo speakers, but the apps can’t do everything the retailer’s Echo speakers can do. Here’s how to use the Alexa app on your phone.

How to set up Alexa on the HTC U11

Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Ready to install Alexa on the HTC U11? Here’s how to get started.

First, check to make sure you have the latest system firmware by tapping Settings > System Update (look for 1.13.651.6 or later for the Sprint model and 1.16.617.6 or later for the U.S. unlocked model).

Next, follow these steps:

Launch the Google Play Store and search for “HTC Alexa” (without quotes). Install the first app you find.

Open the new HTC Alexa app on your phone and enter your Amazon account credentials (or set up an account if don't have one).

on your phone and enter your Amazon account credentials (or set up an account if don’t have one). Accept the prompt to grant the app location access. Then tap Next and Finish.

Once you’ve finished setting up the HTC Alexa app, you’re ready to tailor it to your preferences. Tap on the gear icon to tweak things like the default language (German, British English, or American English) and current Amazon account, and to configure Alexa’s Quick launch options.

There are two ways to launch Alexa on the U11:

Sound trigger launches the Alexa app when you say, “Alexa,” Enable sound trigger when screen is off lets you activate Alexa with a voice command even when your phone’s locked.

launches the Alexa app when you say, “Alexa,” lets you activate Alexa with a voice command even when your phone’s locked. Edge Sense allows you to trigger Alexa by squeezing and holding the U11’s lower edges.

Head to Settings > Edge Sense to make sure Alexa is set as a trigger for when you squeeze the U11. When Alexa is active and listening, you’ll see a glowing microphone icon in the lower third of the phone’s screen. It won’t show you visuals like Amazon’s Echo Show, but instead respond to your questions verbally, like Amazon’s Echo speakers.

How to set up Alexa on the Huawei Mate 9

Setting up Alexa on the Mate 9 is a cinch once you have the latest firmware. To check, tap Settings > System Update and look for version is MHA-L29C567B183 or newer.

Next, follow these steps:

Open the Huawei Alexa app and enter your Amazon account credentials (or set up an account if don't have one).

and enter your Amazon account credentials (or set up an account if don’t have one). Read and accept the Terms of Service agreement.

The Huawei Alexa app doesn’t offer much in the way of customization. But there’s a bit you can tweak.

Quick Start lets you launch Alexa by making a gesture with your knuckle on the Mate 9’s screen, and the language selector lets you switch between one of three supported languages (German, British English, and English). You’ll also see an option to sign in with another Amazon account.

Every time you want to use Alexa, you have to open the Mate 9’s Alexa app. Unlike Apple’s Siri on iOS devices and Google Assistant on Android devices, there isn’t a hands-free way to interact with Amazon’s assistant — you have to open the app and tap on the bright blue microphone icon before you begin talking. That may not sound like a big deal, but when you’re used to lazily lobbing commands at the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Echo speakers, it feels like a step backward.

To make matters worse, it’s not clear that the Mate 9 ever will ever get hands-free Alexa activation. According to HTC, the U11’s processor, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835, supports two hands-free services on one device — in this case Alexa and the Google Assistant, Google’s AI-powered voice assistant. The Mate 9’s Kirin 960 processor might not be capable of doing the same.

Carrying on a conversation with Alexa on the Mate 9 seems a little harder than it should be, too. The Huawei Alexa app doesn’t prevent the screen from dimming — when your phone switches off automatically, you have to unlock if you want to feed Alexa a follow-up command. You can set the auto-dim time to the maximum (10 minutes) by heading to Settings > Display > Sleep > 10 minutes, but keep in mind that this will drain your battery faster.

How to configure Alexa on the Mate 9 and U11

Personalizing Alexa on the Huawei Mate 9 and HTC U11 requires installing Amazon’s dedicated Alexa app via the Google Play Store.

Here’s how to do it:

Launch the Google Play Store and search for “Alexa app” (without quotes). Install the first app you find.

Launch the Alexa app, and then sign in with your Amazon account (or create a new one).

If you’ve never used an Alexa-enabled device before, it’s worth taking a few minutes to customize things to your liking.

Tap the three-line menu icon in the top-left corner of the app, and tap Music, Video, & Books . Sign into the services you want the Alexa app to use, but note that music services currently don’t work on the Huawei Mate 9 and HTC U11.

icon in the top-left corner of the app, and tap . Sign into the services you want the Alexa app to use, but note that music services currently don’t work on the Huawei Mate 9 and HTC U11. Tap the three-line menu icon again, and tap Lists . Here’s where you’ll see items you’ve added (via voice command) to your Amazon shopping and to-do list from the Alexa app.

icon again, and tap . Here’s where you’ll see items you’ve added (via voice command) to your Amazon shopping and to-do list from the Alexa app. Tap the three-line menu icon once again, and tap All Skills . Here’s where you can browse, enable, and manage the thousands of third-party apps that extend Alexa’s functionality. See which ones you’ve installed by tapping the My skills button in the top-right corner of the screen.

icon once again, and tap . Here’s where you can browse, enable, and manage the thousands of third-party apps that extend Alexa’s functionality. See which ones you’ve installed by tapping the button in the top-right corner of the screen. Tap the three-line menu icon, and tap Smart Home. This menu lets you configure smart home devices you can control with the Alexa app, including smart bulbs, TVs, security cameras, and more. Tap Discover to find new and setup new devices, and then organize them into Groups and Scenes to suit your tastes.

Once you’re finished adding apps, smart appliances, and services to Alexa, you’re ready to start tweaking the app’s behavior.

Tap the three-line menu icon, and tap Settings.

icon, and tap Tap Huawei Alexa or HTC Alexa from the list of options.

or from the list of options. If you don’t want the Alexa app to bother you with notifications during certain hours of the day, you can enable Do Not Disturb mode either manually or on a schedule.

Assign the HTC or Huawei Alexa app a name that’s easier to remember by tapping the Edit button next to the Device name setting.

setting. Specify the app’s default address by tapping the Edit button next to the Device location setting. It’s what Alexa will use when you ask about weather forecasts and traffic updates.

setting. It’s what Alexa will use when you ask about weather forecasts and traffic updates. Change the Alexa app’s time and timezone by tapping the drop down menus beneath the Device time zone setting.

setting. Toggle the app’s measurement units between metric and imperial by tapping Temperature Units or Distance Units, depending on which you’d like to change.

What you can and can’t do with Alexa on your smartphone

In many ways, Alexa on the Mate 9 and HTC U11 feels like a natural extension of Amazon’s assistant. The Alexa app can tell the time in any country, deliver a weather report, or provide a daily sports and news summary from NPR, CNN, the Associated Press, and more.

Here are a few of the commands Alexa supports:

“Alexa, what’s the time?”

“Alexa, flip a coin.”

“Alexa, 10 dollars to pounds.”

“Alexa, 15 times 32.”

“Alexa, how’s the weather outside today?”

“Alexa, set a timer [X] minutes.”

“Alexa, add milk to my shopping list.”

“Alexa, what’s on my calendar?”

“Alexa, start a 7-minute workout.”

“Alexa, tell a bedtime story to [your child’s name here].”

The Alexa app is fully compatible with Amazon’s Kindle and Audible services. If you ask it, “Alexa, read my Kindle book,” you’ll hear an audiobook recording (or text-to-speech transcription) of the most recent addition to your Amazon library. Asking, “Alexa, read my audiobook” prompts the assistant to start or resume any audiobook you’ve purchased from Audible. And you can, as you might expect, play different titles, skip and restart chapters, or go back to specific chapters.

The Alexa app can also control smart home devices and connected cars. If you have a Philips Hue or Samsung SmartThings devices, for example, you can tell Alexa to switch on lights, change TV channels, and more. Hyundai’s Blue Link platform lets you remotely start vehicles, change the interior temperature, and turn on the horn. (Here’s a list of all the supported Internet of Things devices for Alexa.)

Alexa is tightly integrated with Amazon’s shopping platform. You can place an order for anything on Amazon Prime, including Amazon Fresh groceries, Amazon Prime Pantry non-perishables, and Amazon Prime Now 2-hour delivery items. You can say, “Alexa where’s my stuff?” to get tracking information on packages, and take advantage of the Alexa-exclusive deals that run throughout the year.

With the Alexa app, you get access to Amazon’s collection of skills, or apps, that tap the assistant’s voice recognition. Particularly useful ones include the My Chef app, which can read recipes, send shopping lists, and track expiration dates. Uber and Lyft’s apps can summon rides to your approximate location; Fitbit’s app can tell you how many steps you’ve taken; the Capital One app details your bank balance; and apps from Dominos, Pizza Hut, and Grubhub can place your favorite delivery orders.

The Alexa app isn’t quite on par with Amazon’s Echo speakers, though. You can’t add reminders, and alarms are a no-go, too. Perhaps most surprisingly, the Huawei and HTC Alexa app don’t support Prime Music, Amazon’s catalog of millions of songs, albums, playlists, and radio stations. Considering Amazon sells a paid subscription exclusively for Alexa-enabled Echo speakers (Amazon Music Unlimited), it is a bizarre omission.