Digital Trends
Mobile

Ads have started showing up on Huawei phone lock screens and users are furious

Christian de Looper
By

Angry users have begun to complain that Huawei is displaying advertisements on the lock screen of its smartphones, seemingly without warning or any sort of announcement. Huawei, for its part, says that it’s not the one placing the ads on users’ phones.

“The ads are not initiated by Huawei. We encourage individuals to check app settings, or follow publicly available directions on how to remove lock screen ads,” Huawei said in a statement to Digital Trends.

According to Huawei, the ads are stemming from some third-party services or apps, and not from Huawei itself. For comparison, Huawei pointed to a similar issue that affected Samsung phones about a year ago. That said, it doesn’t seem to add up — after all, the ads are being placed in Huawei’s Magazine cycle of wallpapers, and it seems highly coincidental that a number of Huawei users would all experience the same issue on the same day without users of other phones running into the same problem.

huawei phone advertisements lock screen booking adA number of users on Reddit reported finding advertisements on their lock screen. One user, who goes by the username Quacksnooze, posted a screenshot of a Booking.com ad that suddenly appeared on their phone.

Other users reported getting ads as well. According to the Reddit thread, four images related to Booking.com were added to the Huawei phone’s wallpaper rotation, meaning that they would start showing up as wallpapers like any other image. The images could be manually deleted, but it’s possible more could be added in the future. You can also get around the issue by not using Huawei’s Magazine lock screen wallpaper, but that’s a bit of a frustrating solution.

Users have reason to be upset. At the best of times, advertisements online can be intrusive, and having ads placed on the phone’s lock screen can remove some of the customization and personalization that users get with their phones. It’s not just cheaper phones that are getting ads either — even high-end devices, like the Huawei P20, seem to be getting them.

Huawei has come under fire in the U.S. recently: The Trump administration recently blacklisted the company, banning U.S. firms from selling parts or software to it (or buying from it) without prior permission from the government. The move is sure to impact Huawei’s bottom line.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen advertising like this on a smartphone, but there’s usually some sort of trade-off. For example, Amazon serves ads on its Prime exclusive phones, but you at least get a discount on the phone itself. Some cheaper devices sometimes have ads in an effort to subsidize the cost of the phone for the manufacturer. Xiaomi has placed ads on its phone at times, however it’s in Xiaomi’s Terms of Service that users might see ads from time to time. There’s really no excuse, however, to place ads on high-end, expensive phones that customers are paying for — and we wouldn’t be surprised to see customers turn away from Huawei for implementing things like this.

Updated on June 13, 2019: Huawei has responded to a request for comment.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Up Next

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for June 2019
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Facebook bans its bloatware from any future Huawei phones

The U.S. Commerce Department has added Huawei to its "Entity List." Google, Intel, and ARM are all confirmed or rumored to be ceasing business with the company, which may have disastrous effects on Huawei.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit, Andy Boxall
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

Huawei trademarks its Android alternative globally, as work on it intensifies

Huawei is developing its own mobile operating system to potentially replace Google's Android. Rumors have spread for some time about the software project, known as Hongmeng or Ark OS, and development has now sped up.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Flip-phone-feature-image
Mobile

Longing for an old-school phone? You'll flip out for the best flip phones

Welcome back to the 1990s and early 2000s. There seems to be a mini flip phone craze going on. Smartphones are great, but who doesn't love a good, old-fashioned, pocket-size flip phone? Here are the five of the best you can buy today.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Huawei Mate 10
Mobile

Huawei’s EMUI 9 operating system is already on 80 million devices

Huawei seems to have perfected the rollout of Android updates. According to the company, the latest version of its Android skin, EMUI 9, has already been installed on 80 million devices, and it's expected to hit 100 million soon.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Mobile

Google just posted a photo of the Pixel 4, and it looks like the next iPhone

Rumors are abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Getting around the leaks, Google straight up teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iPad
Mobile

What’s the best iPad for you? A practical guide to Apple’s tablets

Selecting an iPad from Apple's lineup can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Our comprehensive guide should put the numbers and specs in practical, easy-to-understand terms. Find an ideal iPad with the help of our guide.
Posted By Simon Hill
Product Review

The ZenFone 6 has a flippable camera and is unlike any other flagship phone

Asus is embracing the 2019 trend of not following any trends at all and instead going in its own direction. The ZenFone 6 has a motorized flip-around camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an almost stock version of Android installed.
Posted By Andy Boxall
google android phone physical security key account
Mobile

You can now use an Android phone to log in to Google on an iOS device

Google announced that its Android security feature is expanding. You will now be able to use your Android phone to log int o your Google account on an iOS device. That's great news for those that have an Android phone and an iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 4
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 4 is still at its lowest price for Father’s Day

Sales are continuing on select Apple Watch at both Amazon and Walmart through Father's Day, including a deal on the 38mm Series 3 GPS that is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet, and the new and slightly larger 40mm Series 4.
Posted By Ed Oswald
xiaomi mi 9t news close
Mobile

Xiaomi's new notchless Mi 9T has a pop-up camera, and a familiar design

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 9T, a brand-new member of the Mi 9 family, with a specification and design that will be familiar to Xiaomi fans. Why? Because it's a renamed version of the Redmi K20.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Deals

Need a smartphone? The Razer Phone 2 gets a huge $300 price cut

Mobile gaming has grown seen incredible growth in recent years. The best gaming smartphones tend to be expensive, though, but the beefy Razer Phone 2 is on sale right now for a huge discount on Amazon that can save you hundreds.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung s9 and prime day smart home bundle galaxy hands on back hand 720x720
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones for Father’s Day

If you’re in the market for some new tech, there’s still time to take advantage of Father's Day sales. Amazon has some especially nice offers going right now, and we’ve highlighted some great Samsung Galaxy deals just for the Android…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mobvoi ticwatch pro news essential mode
Wearables

Exclusive: This is Mobvoi’s next Wear OS smartwatch, and it likely adds 4G LTE

Mobvoi may not be a household name in the U.S., but it sells affordable smartwatches running Google's Wear OS platform. The company's next watch has leaked -- by Mobvoi itself -- and Digital Trends managed to snap a screenshot.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu