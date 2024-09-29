I found the perfect accessory for carrying my iPhone 16 Pro Max

With Apple wrapping up 2024’s flagship smartphone releases, it’s time to peek into the world of mobile accessories for the iPhone 16 and other smartphones. I’m not talking about another iPhone 16 case or a MagSafe phone grip. No, today, I’m taking a look at a stylish little sling to carry your everyday essentials, even an iPhone 16 Pro Max, around town. Say hello to the Shinjuku Sling from Waterfield Designs.

I’ve been a fan of Waterfield Designs for over a decade now, as I’ve used several of its products, including backpacks, messenger bags, and laptop sleeves. As someone who often carries more than one phone around these days, I’m always looking for gear to help make that a bit easier.

The Shinjuku Sling is an excellent option if you want a sling big enough to carry even the biggest iPhone and your other everyday necessities. Here’s why I like it so much.

Another quality accessory from Waterfield

One thing I love about Waterfield is that all its products are made by hand in San Francisco. These aren’t mass-manufactured products, and each one is made with care using high-quality materials.

The Shinjuku Sling is made with waxed canvas and full-grain leather, with some colors using X-Pac Canvas. It comes in five colors: navy, brown, black, storm gray, and olive green (the last three colors are the X-Pac versions). It’s a relatively compact pouch that measures 8 x 2.5 x 5 inches, and it weighs only 8.8 ounces when empty.

Despite its size, the Shinjuku Sling is quite roomy and spacious. It has one main compartment in the middle and two zippered pockets on the exterior. The one closest to your body is perfect for storing important documents, like a passport. All the compartments are lined with Waterfield’s signature gold lining, making it easy to see where your items are in the bag.

The main compartment has one large pocket for your phone, along with two stretchy mesh pockets for smaller items, like AirPods. My iPhone 16 Pro Max (sans case) easily fits inside the pocket with room to spare. So, even if you have a case, the phone should fit without any issues. This can also be used with other similarly sized Android phones.

One of my favorite things about Waterfield products is the zippers. They’re YKK waterproof zippers that are quite resistant to the elements, so even if you take this out in the rain, the contents inside will remain nice and dry. The two zipper pulls for the main compartment are customized, and you can use a third-party lock if you want extra protection.

The adjustable strap is comfortable to wear and has a metal paragliding-style buckle. You can easily attach certain items to the strap that are too big to fit inside, such as hats, certain water bottles, or even a small speaker. The strap can also be wrapped around chairs when you’re out for an extra security layer while sitting down.

I’ve been using the Shinjuku Sling for the past few days when I want to have a light carry when going out. When I say light, I mean just my phones, keys, card holder, lip balm, hand sanitizer, power bank, and AirPods Pro. All of these fit comfortably and are easily accessible with the Shinjuku Sling.

The best part? Like all my other Waterfield products, this sling will last many years.

It’s pricey but worth it

The only negative aspect of the Shinjuku Sling is its price. It’s $129 for all colors, which is a little pricey considering its overall size. For something like this, I think around $80-$90 would be more reasonable.

Despite the high price, it’s worth buying if you are in the market for a compact sling for your phone and other essentials. I have several other Waterfield products, and these are designed to last for years. So, if you do drop the $129 for the Shinjuku Sling, it’s likely the last sling bag you’ll need for a while.

The Shinjuku Sling is available for purchase now.