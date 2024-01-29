 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

I need this iOS concept feature on my iPhone right now

Joe Maring
By
An iOS concept showing a Smart Stack of widgets below the app dock.
Gavin Nelson / X

It’s always fun to imagine and speculate what new smartphone operating systems will bring. With Apple’s iOS 18 update launching later this year — and reported to be a big one — there’s a lot of anticipation over what Apple’s next iPhone update will bring to the table.

We don’t know much about what the next iOS update will offer, but there is one feature that I now need it to have. Product designer Gavin Nelson recently shared an iOS concept feature on X (formerly Twitter) and Threads, and it looks incredible.

Recommended Videos

Nelson calls the feature “iOS Dock Smart Stack,” and it’s a pretty simple concept. When you swipe up on the iPhone’s app dock at the bottom of the screen, you see a Smart Stack of widgets — just like the Smart Stack Apple added to the Apple Watch in watchOS 10. In Nelson’s demo, there are widgets for music playback, a timer, calendar appointments, and device battery life.

The widgets look just like the Live Activities that appear on the lock screen, the scrolling animation is super slick, and — in theory — you could customize this with whatever widgets you want.

iOS Dock Smart Stack pic.twitter.com/6TEqkcBZNh

&mdash; Gavin Nelson (@Gavmn) January 29, 2024

There is a potential issue with a feature like this as the iOS gesture system heavily relies on swiping up from the bottom of the screen — specifically, for going home or opening the recent apps page. Putting another gesture, in around the same area, could be cause for concern if not done perfectly.

Beyond that little hiccup, I love everything about this idea. The widgets in iOS are fantastic, but there’s only so much room on the home screen to view them. And while the dedicated widgets page is helpful, it can be easy to forget it’s there. Having a way to look at multiple widgets/Live Activities without really leaving your home screen? Sign me up.

Of course, this is just a concept. Further, there’s no indication Apple is working on a feature like this for iOS 18, iOS 19, or any other future iOS updates. But if it needs any ideas of stuff to add to iOS, I’d love for this one to be high up on the list.

Please, Apple. Pretty please?

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
The Galaxy S24 Ultra beats the iPhone in the worst way possible
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in its launch colors.

Everything seems to be more expensive these days, but it has always been a fairly solid and accepted rule that the biggest, most powerful Apple iPhone model — currently the iPhone 15 Pro Max — would be the most expensive non-folding smartphone you could buy, even in its most basic configuration.

However, in a continued effort to steal Apple’s thunder -- not being content with the 5x optical zoom camera and titanium frame -- Samsung has priced the Galaxy S24 Ultra higher than its prequel, giving it the dubious honor of being even more expensive than an iPhone.
All the big numbers
the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
Look who just replaced Samsung as king of the global smartphone market
The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's cameras.

Samsung has been sitting pretty at the top of the global smartphone market for more than a decade. Until now, that is.

Data released this week by research firm IDC shows that the Korean tech giant has been knocked off its perch by archrival Apple thanks in part to robust sales of the iPhone.

Read more
Using an iPhone 15 showed me something Android phones get wrong
A green iPhone 15 lock screen.

My, but smartphones have gotten large, haven't they? This certainly isn't a controversial opinion, but it's something that's become particularly obvious to me after spending a few months with the Apple iPhone 15.

I was initially unsure about buying the iPhone 15. At just 148mm tall, it's the smallest device I've owned since the Samsung Galaxy S8. Surely, my thought process went, going back to using a smaller phone with a smaller screen would be a real pain. I'd be lamenting the loss of my extra screen real estate while squinting at teeny-tiny YouTube videos.

Read more