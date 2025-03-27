Instacart will pay you to take videos in stores

The next time you go grocery shopping, you could actually earn money instead of just spending it. The reason is Instacart’s new Store View tool, according to The Verge.

With Store View, which Instacart announced earlier this year, shoppers can take photos of store shelves using their smartphone, such as a Galaxy S25 Ultra. The company will use these images to predict when particular products in that store might be restocked.

The company explains: “If you place an order at night for early next-day delivery, we can predict whether the item is likely to be back on the shelves when the store reopens, and then verify that information in the morning.”

Store View will launch with select retailers in the coming weeks. It hopes to bring more stores online in the U.S. and Canada during this year.

It is still unclear how much Instacart will pay customers for each gig and how it will be processed. More details will be released as the program expands to include additional retailers in more locations.

Taking photos with your smartphone to earn extra cash is not a new concept; however, it has become increasingly popular with the rise of technology and mobile applications. For many years, market research and task-based apps like Premise Data, Gigwalk, and Field Agent have provided opportunities for this type of work, allowing users to complete simple tasks in their local areas in exchange for payment.

These platforms typically require users to take photos of specific products or locations, answer questions about their experiences, or report on the availability of merchandise. The work can be done flexibly, making it appealing for those looking to earn extra income on their own schedule.

Similarly, Clickworker, a micro-task app, offers comparable opportunities for individuals to earn money by completing a variety of small tasks, such as writing, categorization, and data entry, along with photo-based assignments. Users can sign up for free and browse available tasks in their area, which can include taking pictures for businesses looking to improve their marketing or gather information on competitors.

The appeal of these platforms lies not only in the potential for supplemental income but also in the engaging nature of the tasks, as users explore their communities while contributing to valuable market research. As more people turn to gig work for financial flexibility, the intersection of technology and creativity continues to offer innovative ways to monetize everyday activities like photography.