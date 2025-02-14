 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Instagram users may soon dislike comments secretly

By
Closeup of the Instagram app icon.
Brett Jordan/Unsplash / Unsplash

If you saw a new button next to the like button in the comments section of Instagram for a short while, your eyes didn’t deceive you. Instagram is testing the dislike button, which will allow users to dislike certain comments without anyone knowing you did so.

Threads user @crystalotv shared a screenshot on the platform Thursday evening showing the down arrow button sitting next to the like button in the comments section of her recent post. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced the test in a Threads post on Friday, saying it’s being done in an effort to make the comments section of the multimedia-sharing platform more . He said the dislike button won’t keep track of how many people disliked a comment, as no one will know you disliked it in the first place, whether it’s the user who made that comment or the users reading and replying to said comment. However, disliked comments may eventually be downranked.

Recommended Videos

“Some of you may have seen that we’re testing a new button next to comments on Instagram – this gives people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment,” Mosseri said. “I want to be clear: this is a test, there is no dislike count, nor will anyone know if you tap the button. Eventually, we may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down. Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Instagram testing a dislike button to make it so that a comment can be disliked without the commenter’s knowledge is a little similar to Discord’s Ignore button, which acts as a covert block button that allows users to ignore others without having to deal with the fallout of the ignored person finding out about it in the world. Mosseri praised this new feature as the “soupped up ‘restrict’ on Instagram and Threads” in a previous post on Monday.

It’s currently unknown when the new dislike button will be fully available on Instagram.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
Forget the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung’s next foldable may be here soon
The end plate on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's hinge.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most popular phones of the year. It's easy to see why, as it's packed with features and high-end specs — our own Andy Boxall gave it four out of five stars in his review. It's successor is on the way, though — and we might just have a release date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, thanks to a leak from a Korean publication.

One rumor suggested the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition would be released on October 18 — just two days from now — but this new information throws a wrench into that. The site FNNews published a story that said the Z Fold Slim (another name for the Special Edition) will be released on the 25th of this month.

Read more
Software updates for cheap Samsung phones may soon get a lot better
The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55's screens.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is expected to launch in India at the end of September. TheTechOutlook first reported the leak, sharing an interesting tidbit of information: The A16 5G will get six years of guaranteed software updates.

Samsung started offering seven years of updates with the launch of the Galaxy S24 (a much more expensive device) earlier this year, a stark upgrade from the four years of updates offered with the S23.

Read more
Instagram just got a lot safer for teens
Instagram app running on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

It's normal to worry about kids and teens on the internet, especially on social media platforms. In an attempt to make things easier, Instagram has become significantly safer for younger users with the addition of Teen Accounts.

These accounts feature built-in protections that limit teens' exposure to certain content and restrict who can contact them. All existing accounts for users younger than 16 will be moved to teen accounts, and a parent's permission will be needed to change any of the settings.

Read more